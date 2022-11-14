Men's College Basketball: UVA cancels matchup with UNI following deadly shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA -- University of Virginia president Jim Ryan announced the cancellation of Monday's basketball game between Northern Iowa and the No. 18 Cavaliers following an on-campus shooting, Sunday night.

The shooting resulted in the death of three current Cavaliers football players: Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

Per Ryan's press conference, the shooting injured two other individuals. The suspect is Christopher Darnell Jones, a former Cavaliers football player.

According to reporter by WHO-TV anchor Justin Surrency, the Panthers are all safe and sheltered in place at their hotel which locked down.