Men's College Basketball: 5 Takeaways from UNI's exhibition against the University of Dubuque

1.) Slow starts could be the norm: Northern Iowa got off to an incredibly slow start against the Spartans on Wednesday night. In fact, the Spartans held a lead until for the majority of the first 10 minutes of action. UNI took its first lead--a 19-16 advantage--on a Landon Wolf corner three with 8:50 remaining in the first half. Head coach Ben Jacobson said on Monday the Panthers got off to a similar start against Wisconsin and took 12-15 minutes to settle into action. A second slow start back to back is not a pattern, but it could become one with the relative inexperience in the UNI starting lineup this season.

2.) Trey Campbell=Good at basketball: The freshman guard from Cedar Falls High School slotted into the Panthers starting five and game plan nicely on Wednesday. Highlighted by three pointer with 2:19 left in the first half and a display of exceptional court vision, Campbell showed why he fits in UNI’s future and present plans.

“We think Trey is going to have a terrific career,” Jacobson said.

Campbell only played 21 minutes against the Spartans, but led the Panthers with three assists and scored nine points on 4-of-8 shooting. He also took care of the basketball as he managed to avoid turning the ball over despite serving as the Panthers primary ball handler when Bowen Born went to the bench.

3.) No lies on Betz from deep: When Jacobson named forward James Betz a starter on Monday, the 17th year head coach spoke highly of the junior’s ability to shoot from range. Betz backed up Jacobson’s praise against the Spartans as he led the Panthers in made 3-pointers, hitting 3-of-4. Betz’s ability to consistently stretch the floor will be instrumental in creating space under the basket for Monday night’s leading scorer Tytan Anderson.

4.) Tytan Anderson ready for bigger role: After averaging only 8.2 minutes in 30 games last season, sophomore forward Tytan Anderson appears to be a vital piece of the UNI offense--if not its top option. Anderson led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points on 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-6 from the charity stripe. Anderson has been a big time contributor off the bench for UNI, but appears ready for a bigger role in his third season in Cedar Falls. Additionally, he showed range from the perimeter hitting both of his three-point attempts. Making defenses respect his shooting will only help create more space under the basket if he chooses to put the ball on the deck.

5.) Cole Henry shows out: According to Jacobson, redshirt sophomore forward Cole Henry suffered an ankle injury which held him out 7-10 days including for the Wisconsin scrimmage. Dubious of his availability on Monday, Jacobson indicated that Henry would not start on Monday injury or not. Well, Henry put together an impressive showing against Dubuque on Monday off the bench. Henry collected a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards in only 16 minutes of action. Henry certainly made his case for more minutes when the Panthers host Wartburg next Monday at 7:30 p.m. for the season opener.