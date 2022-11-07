Men’s College Basketball: UNI has a (K)night, scores triple figures in season opener

CEDAR FALLS — Monday marked the start to a new era in Cedar Falls for Northern Iowa’s men’s basketball team.

A new cast of characters—some familiar, some new—dotted the box score for the Panthers as they down the Wartburg Knights 105-49.

Despite slow starts in exhibitions against Wisconsin and Dubuque, the Panthers never gave the crowd at the McLeod Center a reason to doubt the outcome. True freshman guard Trey Campbell gave UNI its first lead of the game on a driving layup 33 seconds into the first half and the Panthers did not look back.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson pointed to the Panthers’ fast start as the first thing that he wanted to see and liked out of his team against Wartburg.

“We did not get the same start against Wisconsin or Dubuque that we got tonight,” Jacobson said. “Love the improvement with our guys. Mostly, just the aggressive approach that we took on the defensive end, the pace that we played with on offense and really wanting to get the ball and move it. I liked what we saw tonight.”

Sophomore guard Bowen Born also recognized the difference in the Panthers out of the gate and said UNI set a tone on defense before breaking through on offense.

“Today was the best start that we got,” Born said. “I think because of that start we kind of built off it and continued that throughout the game. This was the most complete game that we have played so far. The guys did a good job of playing with pace. That was one of our focuses.”

Leading 12-5 at the first media timeout at the 4:06 mark of the first half, UNI’s offense exploded over the next five minutes while its defense locked down the Knights.

At the next media timeout with 10:59 remaining in the half, UNI held a 29-10 advantage. Their lead continued to grow as UNI built a 53-20 lead by halftime.

Campbell showed out in his first 20 minutes at the college level, shooting 5-of-6 from the field and finished the half second on the Panthers with 11 points. Born added 12 on 5-of-8 from the field.

The second half did not show much departure from that first half script despite the second and third teamers for UNI getting an extended opportunity on the floor.

Leading 73-28 with 13:38 to go in the game, UNI took out starters Nate Heise, Born and Campbell signaling the end of the night for its starting five.

The Panthers’ second unit managed to grow their lead to a 105-49 final advantage. While posting a 59.7% performance from the field and 40.6% night from three-point range.

Born led the Panthers with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting with three assists in 21 minutes of action. His efficient night on offense showed a drastic step up from a 2-of-11 outing against Dubuque, last Wednesday.

“It is a new group for everybody including me,” Born said. “I think finding my role, having a little bit more on my plate…Sometimes when you are trying to do so many things at once, it kind of limits you are 100% your best.”

Landon Wolf posted a breakout performance off the bench. Wolf scored 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting including 4-of-8 from three in 24 minutes as one of the first subs to get into the game.

Jacobson tabbed Wolf as a crucial part of the Panthers rotation, going as far as to say that he believes the freshman guard could average double figures.

“He plays that way at practice and, against Wisconsin, he was good,” Jacobson said. “It is really consistent from him. Whether it is practice or what we are doing tonight or in the scrimmage that is who he is. He puts in a ton of time. He did not get there by accident.”

The Panthers combined their standout performance on the offensive end with a strong performance on defense.

UNI limited Wartburg to an inefficient 18-of-57 from the field and just 4-of-26 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers will be back in action on the road against Richmond on Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

WARTBURG (0-0, 0-0) –Marshun Williams 6-10 2-4, Codey Hicks 4-5 0-0, Jack Molstead 3-12 1-8, Drew Olson 1-3 0-1, Keagan John 2-9 0-4, Austin Bienemann 1-3 0-2, Donovon Smith 0-2 0-0, Trent Allard 0-1 0-0, Richie Rosenblum 0-4 0-2, Abraham Cook 1-4 0-2, Reid Wiley 0-2 0-0, Gabe Trujillo 0-1 0-0, Eric Bobinet 0-0 0-0, Tanner Randall 0-1, Nnamdi Onuigbo 0-0 0-0. Totals 18-57 4-26 49.

NORTHERN IOWA (1-0, 0-0) – Bowen Born 7-11 2-5, Trey Campbell 5-8 1-4, James Betz 3-5 1-2, Tytan Anderson 3-5 1-2, Nate Heise 4-7 1-3, Michael Duax 3-5 0-0, Chase Courbat 2-2 0-0, Landon Wolf 5-10 4-8, Drew Daniel 4-8 3-7, Derek Krogmann 3-3 0-0. Totals 40-67 13-32 105.

Wartburg;20;29 – 49

UNI;59;46 – 105

3-point goals – Wartburg 4-26 (Williams 2-4, Molstead 1-8, John 1-6, Olson 0-1, Cook 0-2, Bienemann 0-2, Rosenblum 0-2, Randall 0-1), UNI 13-32 (Betz 1-2, Heise 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Born 2-5, Wolf 4-8, Duax 1-3, Peksari 1-3, Daniel 3-7). Rebounds – Wartburg 31 (Williams 5), UNI 42 (Anderson 12). Assists – Wartburg 8 (Olson, John, Bienemann 2), UNI 17 (Peksari 4). Turnovers – Wartburg 22 (Olson 4), UNI 12 (Peksari 3). Total fouls – Wartburg 13, UNI 14. Fouled out – none.