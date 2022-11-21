Men’s College Basketball: UNI falters late against Dons

KANSAS CITY, MO — Northern Iowa could not hold on to an 11-point halftime lead as the San Francisco Dons used a barrage of three-pointers to steal the first game of the Hall of Fame Classic, 75-69.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said the Panthers’ execution in the first half was really fun to see as the Panthers faced their first contest without its most experienced starter, guard Nate Heise. Heise suffered a hand injury which will keep him out for 4-6 weeks during a recent practice.

“I thought the guys did a great job of playing downhill, playing really aggressive,” Jacobson said. “Our execution was very good. Whether it was stuff to get it at the rim, picking and popping a little bit with James, the execution in the first half was terrific.”

The Panthers jumped out to an early lead, making their first four field goals to take an 8-2 lead.

With a turnaround jumper in the paint from Saba Gigiberia and a three-pointer from Khalil Shabazz on a fast break, San Francisco managed to cut the UNI lead to just 8-7 by the under-16 media timeout.

UNI’s early offensive outburst proved short-lived as the Panthers came back to earth, shooting 6-for-14 from the field following its 4-for-4 start.

Despite seeing its offensive output slow, UNI remained in front, 20-17, by the under-8 media timeout. Bowen Born and Michael Duax, who started the first game of his career in place of Heise, scored on back-to-back possessions after the Dons took their first lead, a 17-16 advantage, at the 9:23 mark to regain the lead.

After a 6-2 run allowed San Francisco to take a 23-22 lead on a free throw from Volodymyr Markovetskyy, James Betz drilled the Panthers first three of the ball game to halt the run and take back the lead, 25-23.

Less than a minute later, on the Panthers next possession, Betz again showed off his range with a deep, 22-foot three-pointer to put UNI ahead 28-23.

Betz’s back-to-back triples energized the Panthers and allowed the Panthers to post a 10-5 run and take a 32-28 lead into the under-4 media timeout.

UNI built on that run to close on a 21-9 run over the final 6:29 of the first half and head into the break leading 43-32.

Through 20 minutes of action, three Panthers scored in double figures as Born led the way with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Tytan Anderson and Betz added 10 points apiece on 5-of-6 and 4-of-6 shooting, respectively.

UNI’s offense remained efficient throughout the first half as the Panthers shot 19-of-30 and 3-of-5 from three in the first half.

UNI opened the second as hot as it had started the first.

Freshman guard Trey Campbell and Born hit threes on the Panthers’ first two possessions to extend UNI’s lead to 49-35 just over a minute into the second half.

However, UNI managed just one point on an Anderson free throw over the next three minutes of action. UNI’s scoring drought allowed San Francisco to trim the Panthers lead to just 50-41 with three-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

The Dons continued chipping away at the Panthers lead as another three-pointer from Tyrell Roberts pulled San Francisco within six points, 56-50.

UNI managed to regain its 11-point halftime advantage with a dunk from James Betz, giving UNI a 65-54 lead at the 8:31 mark of the second half.

However, UNI’s offense dried up completely following the Betz dunk as the Dons closed the gap to 65-64 with a 10-0 run over the next 3:25 of action.

Three-pointers on three consecutive possessions for San Francisco allowed the Dons to tie the game at 67-67 with 4:28 remaining in the half.

Three minutes later, with the score tied 69-69, Shabazz converted on a three-point play to give the Dons a 72-69 lead with 1:47 left in regulation.

UNI came up empty on its final four possessions, allowing the Dons to nab a 75-69 victory.

Following the loss, Jacobson credited his team for creating “enough good opportunities” to win the game despite losing the momentum.

“We still had enough opportunities,” Jacobson said. “The possessions were scattered. So, you have got something else to deal with. That rhythm change helped [San Francisco] get back in the game.”

Despite coming up short, four Panthers scored in double figures as Betz posted a career-high 19 points on 8-of-12, 3-of-5 from three, from the field.

Born added 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting while Anderson posted 14 points and Duax scored 11.

Duax described getting his first career start as exciting, but said Heise left big shoes to fill.

“In my mind, keep it simple, do not get sped up,” Duax said. “It happens a little bit throughout the course of the game. I think got downhill, going to fast and it turned into a charge. You cannot let that get to you…You cannot let [your opponent] speed you up. Keep things simple in your mind and play it slow. Play on the patient side, but keep playing fast and aggressive at the same time.”

Jacobson called Duax’s performance a “great game.”

“The first time in extended minutes, first time starting, he played great,” Jacobson said. “He brings so many things to the table. His ability to make plays at the rim, offensive rebound, make a three. Then, defensively, he is good. He has got so many things he can do.”

Up next, the Panthers will face the loser of Wichita State and Grand Canyon to close out the Hall of Fame Classic.

According to Jacobson, he hopes the Panthers bring a similar level of energy, competitive spirit and the same execution as in the first half against either the Shockers or Antelopes.

NORTHERN IOWA (1-2, 0-0) – Campbell 2-5 0-1, Born 6-16 2-4, Duax 5-6 0-1, Anderson 6-13 2-4, Betz 8-12 0-1, Henry 0-0 0-0, Peksari 0-0 0-0, Wolf 2-5 0-0, Daniel 0-0 0-0. Totals 29-57 4-11 69.

SAN FRANCISCO (5-0, 0-0) – Shabazz 8-16 3-3, Roberts 4-8 1-2, Rishwain 3-8 2-2, Gigiberia 1-3 0-0, Kunen 1-4 0-0, Hawthorne 3-6 0-0, Rocak 0-2 0-0, Meeks 3-12 4-6, Markovetskyy 0-0 1-2, Williams 2-6 0-0. Totals 25-65 11-15 75.

UNI;43;26 – 69

San Francisco;32;43 – 75

3-point goals – San Francisco 14-36 (Shabazz 5-11, Roberts 2-4, Rishwain 3-7, Gigiberia 0-1, Kunen 0-2, Hawthorne 1-2, Meeks 2-7, Williams 1-2), UNI 7-14 (Campbell 1-1, Born 2-6, Duax 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Betz 3-5). Rebounds – San Francisco 37 (Meeks 11), UNI 35 (Anderson 10). Assists – San Francisco 14 (Shabazz 7), UNI 16 (Born 5). Turnovers – San Francisco 8 (Shabazz 4), UNI 12 (Born 5). Total fouls – San Francisco 16, UNI 16. Fouled out – Betz.