Men’s College Basketball: Offense eludes UNI in loss to Spiders

RICHMOND, VA — Northern Iowa suffered its first setback of the season as the Panthers fell on the road to the Richmond Spiders, 68-55, Friday.

A cold night on offense, the Panthers managed an abysmal 32.8% shooting percentage and made just three 3-pointers.

Neither team’s offense hit its stride in the first 20 minutes of action as the Panthers shot just 38.5% from the field while the defending A-10 champion Spiders slogged out to a 36.7% performance.

With 13:07 remaining in the frame, the Panthers climbed out to its largest lead, a four-point advantage, as a Tytan Anderson jumper made it 12-8 UNI.

However, by the under-8 minute media timeout, the Spiders flipped the script and managed to jump out to a 19-17 lead. The Panthers regained the lead with 2:25 remaining the half as Bowen Born made a teardrop over the Richmond defense.

Trailing 26-25, the Spiders outscored the Panthers 7-3 to end the half and nab a 32-39 lead at halftime.

While neither team got much on the offensive end, both teams fell victim to quick whistles from the game’s officials.

UNI took 10 fouls in the first half, allowing Richmond eight points from the charity stripe. The Spiders recorded seven fouls which allowed UNI to score seven points on 10 free throws

The Panthers offensive woes continued in the second half as they mustered just seven points by the under-12 media timeout.

Meanwhile, the Spiders heated up pouring in 16 points to build a 48-36 lead with 11:59 remaining in the game.

Just over one minute later, UNI finally ended an over five-minute long field goal drought as Born found Heise on a backdoor cut. Heise layed in the basket to cut the Richmond lead to 53-39.

After Richmond took a 60-44 lead at the under-8 media timeout, UNI managed to trim the Spiders’ advantaged to 62-51, but Richmond closed on a 6-2 run while the Panthers went scoreless for the final 3:39 outside of a single layup from Michael Duax of regulation.

In the final 20 minutes the Panthers made just 10 field goals and shot 28.6% from the field, including 1-of-11 from three-point land, as the Spiders exploded with an efficient 13-of-23 performance. Richmond also cashed in on 6-of-13 3-pointers in the second half after going 2-of-14 in the first half.

Born led all Panthers with 17 points while Anderson scored 13. Nelson poured it on in his second collegiate game with 21 points to lead the Spiders. Sophomore guard Jason Roche added 14 points for Richmond.

Up next, UNI remains in the Old Dominion as it takes on No. 18 Virginia in John Paul Jones Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. The game will be available on the ACC Network.

NORTHERN IOWA (1-1, 0-0) – Bowen Born 6-17 1-7, Trey Campbell 3-7 0-2, James Betz 2-8 2-6, Tytan Anderson 4-10 0-0, Nate Heise 4-10 0-3, Michael Duax 1-2 0-0, Chase Courbat 0-0 0-0, Landon Wolf 0-4 0-3, Drew Daniel 0-1 0-1, Derek Krogmann 0-1 0-0, Cole Henry 0-1 0-0. Totals 20-61 3-22 105.

RICHMOND (2-0, 0-0) – Nelson 9-15 1-5, Burton 3-6 1-3, Grace 3-8 0-3, Gustavson 1-3 1-3, Quinn 2-3 0-0, Randolph 1-2 1-2, Bailey 0-3 0-1, Roche 5-8 4-6, Dread 0-1 0-1, Walz 0-0 0-0, Bigelow 0-4 0-3, Arizin 0-0 0-0, Noyes 0-0 0-0. Totals 24-53 8-27 68.

UNI;29;26 – 55

Richmond;32;36 – 68

3-point goals – UNI 3-22 (Betz 2-6, Heise 0-3, Campbell 0-2, Born 1-7, Wolf 0-3, Daniel 0-1), Richmond 8-27 (Nelson 1-5, Burton 1-3, Grace 0-3, Gustavson 1-3, Randolph 1-2, Bailey 0-1, Roche 4-6, Dread 0-1, Bigelow 0-3). Rebounds – UNI 36 (Anderson 10), Richmond 38 (Burton 9). Assists –UNI 5 (Campbell 2), Richmond 10 (Grace 5). Turnovers – UNI 8 (Three tied at 2), Richmond 11 (Nelson 3). Total fouls – UNI 15, Richmond 12. Fouled out – none.