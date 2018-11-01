CEDAR FALLS — Accelerating out of the gate, Northern Iowa’s basketball team has taken two different paths towards building a large halftime lead through the exhibition portion of its schedule.
UNI relied on its defense to gain early separation during an 82-63 win over NCAA Division II Upper Iowa Thursday night inside the McLeod Center.
On the heels of an exciting 74-point first half against Wartburg Sunday, UNI held Upper Iowa to 20 points throughout the opening half on this night and took a 40-20 lead into intermission.
Feet set and often firing from distance with space, UNI overcame misses on its first six 3-point attempts with defense consistent throughout the opening stanza.
“It’s great for them to feel like we can miss shots and the more important end of the floor is the defensive end,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said.
Upper Iowa was held to 6 of 27 shooting with 12 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.
“We came out loud, fast and talkative,” UNI sophomore transfer Trae Berhow said, after recording 11 first-half rebounds and finishing with a double-double of 14 points and 14 boards. “A big part of what made us so successful was our communication first half.”
Freshman point guard AJ Green once again provided a spark and fanned the flame to ignite the Panthers’ offense. Green finished with a game-high 27 points on 11 of 19 shooting — including makes on 4 of 9 from 3-point range. He knocked down three consecutive triples during a 20-3 run that allowed UNI to break away with a 25-9 lead.
Aside from Green, UNI shot just 2 of 15 from distance.
“We were taking good shots, we had open looks,” Green said. “Coach wants us to shoot those shots. It was just a matter of making shots.”
Similar to Green, Upper Iowa coach and former Panther Brooks McKowen knows a little bit about entering UNI with high expectations. The 2,831 career points he accumulated at nearby Wapsie Valley remains Iowa’s all-time high school scoring record.
“One of the best things about him is the way he passes the ball,” McKowen said. “He didn’t necessarily get to show that tonight in the stat book (four turnovers, one assist), but he creates for guys and gets that team going.
“He’s going to have ups and downs this year, any freshman does. As they start to scout you and take some things away, just continue to grow out of it. He’s going to a be good player for the Panthers and he’s going to be fun to watch for the next four years.”
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from UNI’s exhibition finale came after Upper Iowa started driving off ball screens and went on a 17-4 run in the second half that cut the Panthers’ lead to 11.
UNI’s defense adjusted with three consecutive stops out of the 7:23 media timeout, and senior Wyatt Lohaus dished to Luke McDonnell for a layup before adding a jumper. Green then knocked down a long 2-pointer and followed with a traditional three-point play off the drive to cap a 9-2 run that rebuilt the team’s comfortable cushion.
Lohaus took on more of facilitator role down the stretch and finished with 16 points. McDonnell and Biggie Goldman each had eight to lead UNI’s frontcourt.
“Their ability to communicate with each other, their ability to figure things out as players, that’s come a long ways in the last week,” Jacobson said. “We’ll continue to make progress because they work hard and they really care. They want to be a good basketball team.”
Former Gladbrook-Reinbeck standout Joe Smoldt, last season’s Northern Sun Freshman of the Year, led Upper Iowa with 21 points and five 3-pointers. Jareese Williams added 12 points and center Munachiso Okonkwo finished with 11 for a Peacocks team that shot 16 for 34 in the second half.
“It was good to make a run at those guys a little bit and just to see our guys continue to battle,” McKowen said. “Being down 20 at half you can quit and give up on it, but our guys kept fighting and they kept battling which is nice to see.”
INJURY UPDATE: UNI sophomore guard Tywhon Pickford has recently returned to practice after recovering from a fractured fifth metatarsal in his foot. His status for Tuesday’s regular season opener against Bemidji State will be dependent on what he’s able to do through this weekend’s workouts.
“Until we see him in some live action in practice and see how he responds to that, I don’t know if we’ll see him Tuesday,” said Jacobson, who noted Pickford could see live practice reps as early as Friday.
Sophomore center Austin Phyfe has been held out of practice for over a week as doctors have worked to treat symptoms of vasovagal syncope.
“We’ve got a better handle on what he’s dealing with and feel like we can get him back to some activity now,” Jacobson said. “He hasn’t been able to do anything from a workout standpoint. It’s going to be longer for Austin in terms of timeline.”
UNI 82, Upper Iowa 63
Upper Iowa Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Duax 10 2-2 0-0 2 0 2 4
Williams 25 5-11 0-0 6 0 2 12
Blaue 27 1-4 0-0 7 3 1 3
Smoldt 28 6-12 4-6 3 2 0 21
Okonkwo 21 5-9 1-2 4 1 4 11
Lange 3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Allen 5 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 0
Olson 21 1-5 6-7 4 1 1 8
Pericles 21 0-2 0-0 0 0 3 0
Joens 3 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0
Zielke 3 1-2 0-0 1 0 0 2
Haber 14 0-4 0-0 1 0 1 0
Foley 3 0-1 0-0 2 0 0 0
Moritz 16 1-5 0-0 1 1 1 2
Team 3
Totals 200 22-61 11-15 35 8 16 63
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Green 35 11-19 1-1 0 1 2 27
Berhow 31 4-7 5-6 14 0 1 14
Lohaus 29 6-12 3-3 2 2 1 16
Brown 23 1-7 0-0 1 2 3 2
McDonnell 20 4-6 0-2 9 0 3 8
Holterhaus 2 0-2 1-2 2 0 0 1
Haynes 3 1-1 0-0 1 0 0 2
Wentzien 16 0-0 0-0 5 0 0 0
Conrey 3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Dahl 7 1-3 2-2 3 0 1 4
Goldman 13 4-5 0-0 4 1 3 8
Haldeman 18 0-6 0-0 3 2 3 0
Team 2
Totals 200 32-69 12-16 46 8 17 82
Upper Iowa 20 43 — 63
N. Iowa 40 42 — 82
3-point goals—Upper Iowa 8-25 (Williams 2-6, Blaue 1-4, Smoldt 5-8, Lange 0-1, Olson 0-3, Pericles 0-1, Joens 0-1), UNI 6-24 (Green 4-9, Berhow 1-2, Lohaus 1-5, Brown 0-3, Conrey 0-1, Goldman 0-1, Haldeman 0-3). Blocks—Upper Iowa 2 (Okonkwo 2), UNI 4 (four at 1). Turnovers—Upper Iowa 17 (Duax, Okonkwo 3), UNI 13 (Green 4). Steals—Upper Iowa 7 (Olson 2), UNI 7 (Lohaus, McDonnell 2).
Att.—3,054.
