CEDAR FALLS -- AJ Green's wait is over.
The Top 100 national recruit who led his college town to a Class 4A high school state championship last winter was officially handed the keys to the car for the University of Northern Iowa's basketball team Sunday afternoon. Pressing his foot on the gas, UNI's freshman point guard conducted a new-look offense that was as fast as advertised.
UNI knocked down 19 3-pointers, scored 74 first-half points, and through 83 offensive possessions produced a 110-69 exhibition win over NCAA Division III Wartburg College inside the McLeod Center.
"Ever since I committed I've really been looking forward to this moment, a lot of emotions and I'm really excited to finally get out there and play," said Green, who knocked down 4 of 8 3-point attempts and finished with 16 points and seven assists versus one turnover in 25 minutes. "There's definitely a lot of things we did good. Coach said we had pretty good intentions, pretty good pace, moved the ball. There's lots of things we can still work on, and I know we can continue to improve."
This game marked the most points scored by any UNI team in coach Ben Jacobson's 13-year tenure. Eight Panthers combined to convert 19 of 36 3-point attempts, while defensive stops led to quick transition baskets throughout much of the first half for a team that finished 40 of 71 (56.3 percent) from the field.
"If there was any space, he's got his eyes up and he's looking to get that thing up ahead," Jacobson said, assessing Green's debut. "With some of those half-court possessions, he can get his shot, but when he feels like there's an advantage somewhere, he's done a great job in practice -- and we saw it today -- his timing of when he delivers that pass and where that pass goes, that part of his game I thought was really good.
"That is going to great for our team. I think it's going to be a lot of fun for our fans to watch."
Senior guard Wyatt Lohaus, last season's top perimeter shooter, netted his only attempt from distance and finished 7 of 8 from the field to lead six UNI players who reached double digits in scoring with 18 points. Spencer Haldeman drained four 3-pointers and added 16 points. Miles Wentzien finished with 15 points, while newcomer Biggie Goldman and junior Isaiah Brown each made three 3-pointers for 14 and 13 points, respectively.
If there was anything to critique from this debut, it was UNI's defense. Wartburg knocked down 10 of 22 shots from 3-point range and outscored UNI, 18-13, over the first eight minutes of the second half.
Spencer Touro led the Knights with 17 points off the bench, and last season's top scorer, Jaran Sabus, finished with 15.
"We've got to get a lot tougher," Jacobson said. "They came out and were much more aggressive, drove it harder, put more pressure on us, and we didn't respond very well. There's a lot for us to learn from the start of that second half."
It was certainly a much different type of game than last year's meeting between the two programs when UNI led 31-26 at halftime before pulling away.
"Certainly with AJ Green out there it makes them much more potent," Wartburg coach Dick Peth said. "He's great at scoring from almost anywhere on the floor. He's great at facilitating the offense and allowing wide open looks for his teammates. He really makes them a completely different team this year.
"We're about 10, 11 practices in. Usually we're putting our out of bounds plays in this time of year. With 11 new players in our program, losing nine seniors a year ago, it's forced to go a little bit quicker than what we have in the past."
UNI's guard-driven offense broke in a trio of players who haven't seen many or any game minutes for the Panthers in the front court. Sophomore Austin Phyfe has remained out of practice over the past week. He was on the bench, but didn't dress for Sunday's game.
"We need to continue to work with the doctors and see what's going to be next for him and get him healthy," Jacobson said. "Then we'll worry about the basketball part of it."
Luke McDonnell received the start at center and played 11 minutes. Goldman saw the court for 21 minutes off the bench and 7-footer Justin Dahl matched Goldman for a team-high eight rebounds in 21 minutes. Jacobson feels each bring something different with the blend of McDonnell's leadership and communication, Goldman's versatile skill-set and Dahl's size and strength.
"Those guys they have to do what they do best," Jacobson said. "They don't need to get outside of that right now. Between the three of them, we can hold down the center spot if we can get each one of them to do what they do best."
