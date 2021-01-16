Loyola's defense jams UNI

CHICAGO – Chicago traffic can be unpredictable.
One moment you see an opening and begin the cruise. The next, you’re stuck in a traffic jam.
Such was the case for Northern Iowa’s basketball team Saturday night at Loyola’s Gentile Arena.
UNI found separation near the end of the first half and early into the second half before Loyola forced the Panthers to hit the brakes.
Separate Panther droughts of four and five minutes allowed Loyola to secure a dominant 72-57 victory. This result looked like an outlier from a series that had two overtimes games last season and a pair of one-point contests the year before.
Still, it was a tight one-point contest with 10 minutes remaining.
Loyola (9-3, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference) shot just 2-13 from 3-point range in the first half as UNI (3-9, 2-5) often sent help inside. The Ramblers then used their defense to spark a second-half surge.
Loyola finished with a 30-4 advantage in points off an 18-5 turnover edge.
“I think it turned up a little bit,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said, addressing his team’s defensive effort. “We can’t always have it turned up when shots aren’t falling. … It did really create some offense.”
UNI coach Ben Jacobson identified spacing, lack of pass fakes and lack of patience for cuts on offense as part of the mix that slowed the Panthers down. A veteran Loyola team that is consistently one of the league’s stingiest on defense was also part of the equation.
“Loyola is good,” Jacobson said. “They’re good at both ends. Their defense has an ability to get into a rhythm and really shut you down. They got into that midway through that second half.”
Among the difference-makers for Loyola was 6-foot-6 guard Tate Hall. He recorded a pair of steals and used his length to contest shots, while also clicking on offense.
The senior jump-started his scoring by getting to the free throw line and later finishing multiple looks off drives and a post move inside. Hall added a pair of a 3-pointers en route to a 24-point game on 8 of 12 shooting from the field.
This marked Hall’s first game since being moved out of the Ramblers’ starting five. He was held to six points or less in four of the previous five contests.
“I don’t know if I ever had a player handle it better than Tate Hall,” Moser said. “He was like, ‘Absolutely coach.’ He’s been working so hard on his shot and his shot has been good, it just wasn’t going in as much.
“During this time Tate has never let his offense affect his defense. His defense was so good and he got so many deflections. Tate was really anticipating.”
The paint hosted much of this battle over the first half. Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig renewed his rivalry with Austin Phyfe in a showdown of left-handed first team all-conference centers.
Phyfe was brilliant with a double-double early into a second half in which he opened with a 3-pointer. The UNI big man finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists and three blocks. Krutwig was held to eight points and two rebounds as the Panthers’ half-court defense was strong over the first 20 minutes.
“Loyola is one of the best offensive teams in the league, when you look at how well they run their stuff and the guys they have on the team,” Phyfe said. “Being able to hold them under 30 in the first half was a big accomplishment. At the beginning of the year, we weren’t doing that on the defensive end.”
Players on UNI’s bench were engaged, standing up and cheering teammates on as the Panthers answered an early 11-2 Loyola run with a 12-2 go-ahead surge in the first half. Tywhon Pickford knocked down a 2-pointer at the end of a shot clock possession to give UNI a 29-22 lead with 4:03 remaining in the half, but the Panthers didn’t score again until after intermission as Loyola cut its deficit to one.
UNI appeared to have regrouped when forward James Betz got a shooter’s roll in the paint as the Panthers made six of their first seven attempts of the second half to take a six-point lead. Then the wheels fell off during a 13-4 Loyola run.
An emphatic baseline drive and dunk by Noah Carter cut UNI’s newfound deficit to one, 50-49, but the Panthers went scoreless over the next five minutes as Loyola took control.
During a string of 11 consecutive empty possessions, UNI turned the ball over three times, missed four 3-pointers and had a handful of 2-point attempts that were closely contested misses.
“I think we maybe were rushing some of our shots, not taking the best shot available,” Phyfe said. “It’s OK to have heat checks here and there. But once they start hitting some shots – three, four, five possessions and we haven’t scored – then we really need to slow it down a little bit and just play our game.
“They did a great job of pressuring everybody and pressuring the ball to make it tough, and they took us out of our rhythm.”
Beyond Phyfe’s big game, point guard Bowen Born and Carter each finished with 10 points. UNI made just five of its last 21 field goal attempts while turnovers ended up fueling Loyola’s offense that shot 58.6% over the final 20 minutes.
“In the second half the turnovers got us and it started with some ball toughness,” Jacobson said. “We had a couple plays where we simply weren’t strong enough with the basketball and that started the momentum for Loyola.”
Loyola 72, UNI 57
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Betz 22 2-5 0-0 3 1 1 4
Phyfe 30 8-13 1-1 12 4 2 18
Heise 29 2-4 0-0 3 1 1 4
Berhow 37 3-9 0-0 8 5 8 6
Born 28 3-9 2-2 1 1 3 10
Henry 4 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 2
Gauger 2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Pickford 16 1-3 0-0 1 0 3 3
Mar 9 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0
Daniel 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Carter 21 4-7 1-2 4 0 1 10
Totals 200 24-55 4-5 38 12 12 57
Loyola Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Uguak 14 1-2 0-0 5 0 0 2
Krutwig 28 3-10 2-2 2 3 3 8
Williamson 30 3-7 2-2 3 1 2 9
Norris 27 1-5 0-0 1 1 1 3
Clemons 26 4-7 0-0 1 5 3 10
Wojcik 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Welch 11 3-55 4 1 0 6
Kennedy 22 5-10 0 4 0 1 10
Hebb 4 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0
Hutson 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Kaifes 6 0-4 0-0 2 0 0 0
Hall 29 8-12 6-7 3 3 1 24
Totals 200 28-62 10-11 29 15 11 72
Halftime: UNI 29, Loyola 28. 3-point goals – UNI 5-19 (Betz 0-1, Phyfe 1-3, Heise 0-2, Berhow 0-3, Born 2-3, Gauger 0-1, Pickford 1-2, Mar 0-1, Carter 1-3). Loyola 6-21 (Uguak 0-1, Williamson 1-4, Norris 1-3, Clemons 2-3, Welch 0-1, Kennedy 0-2, Kaifes 0-3, Hall 2-4). Blocks – UNI 6 (Phyfe 3), Loyola 3 (three at 1 ). Turnovers – UNI 18 (Phyfe 6), Loyola 5 (five at 1). Steals – UNI 1 (Henry), Loyola 11 (Krutwig, Wojcik 3).