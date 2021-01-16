Loyola's defense jams UNI

UNI coach Ben Jacobson identified spacing, lack of pass fakes and lack of patience for cuts on offense as part of the mix that slowed the Panthers down. A veteran Loyola team that is consistently one of the league’s stingiest on defense was also part of the equation.

“Loyola is good,” Jacobson said. “They’re good at both ends. Their defense has an ability to get into a rhythm and really shut you down. They got into that midway through that second half.”

Among the difference-makers for Loyola was 6-foot-6 guard Tate Hall. He recorded a pair of steals and used his length to contest shots, while also clicking on offense.

The senior jump-started his scoring by getting to the free throw line and later finishing multiple looks off drives and a post move inside. Hall added a pair of a 3-pointers en route to a 24-point game on 8 of 12 shooting from the field.

This marked Hall’s first game since being moved out of the Ramblers’ starting five. He was held to six points or less in four of the previous five contests.

“I don’t know if I ever had a player handle it better than Tate Hall,” Moser said. “He was like, ‘Absolutely coach.’ He’s been working so hard on his shot and his shot has been good, it just wasn’t going in as much.