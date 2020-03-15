Loyola's Cinderella run may have softened UNI's financial NCAA tournament blow

CEDAR FALLS — An assist from one of the Missouri Valley Conference’s most recent additions, may have helped dampen the sting that the University of Northern Iowa will feel financially following the cancellation of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Assuming revenue identical to last year’s event, UNI stands to lose at least a cumulative total of $168,000 over six years as a direct result of the 2020 NCAA tournament’s cancellation. That blow is softened by the fact that the school received a cumulative total of $656,000 in extra cash following Loyola’s surprise 2018 tournament run.

The NCAA distributes units to its member conferences for each tournament game played by school in that league until the Final Four. Loyola’s 2018 Final Four appearance brought in five units for an $8.2 million total that was divided among the MVC’s 10 institutions.

When MVC representative Bradley lost in the first round of last year’s tournament, the league only received one unit valued at $1,681,000 spread out over six seasons. UNI’s share per year amounted to approximately $28,030.

“Certainly for us it’s a significant amount,” UNI athletics director Davis Harris said, addressing the loss of potential revenue from March Madness.