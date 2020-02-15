Loyola outlasts UNI in overtime

CHICAGO – For the second time in as many meetings, regulation couldn’t decide a spirited battle between Missouri Valley Conference frontrunners Loyola and Northern Iowa.
AJ Green battled through adversity and came up clutch step-back 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Loyola then held UNI two two points in the extra period to secure an 82-73 victory in front of a sellout crowd inside Gentile Arena.
Loyola’s duo of point guard Keith Clemons and center Cameron Krutwig carried the two-time defending MVC champion Ramblers. Clemons finished with 25 points and Krutwig added 21 to go with 11 rebounds.
All five UNI starters reached double figures, led by Green’s 19 points on 7 of 22 shooting. Senior guard Spencer Haldeman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Trae Berhow added 13 points. Center Austin Phyfe tallied 12 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Loyola jumped UNI at the tip.
It took the Ramblers just seven minutes to deal a 16-point deficit that matched UNI’s largest of the season. Loyola constructed a 25-9 lead on 10 of 13 shooting, while the Panthers had turned the ball over six times and managed just seven shots.
UNI regrouped with a 7-0 run – highlighted by Trae Berhow’s second 3-pointer during a string of six consecutive Loyola misses – and outscored the Ramblers 20-9 during the back half of the first stanza to cut its deficit to a manageable 37-32 at intermission.
Green attempted just two field goals and didn’t score his first point until a little over four minutes remained in the first half. His mid-range game accompanied a pair of assists to Austin Phyfe for layups during a stretch in which Green tallied seven points over the final four minutes.
UNI eventually erased its deficit on a skip pass from Green to Haldeman that tied the score at 44 4-minutes, 31-seconds into the second half. Phyfe later then found Berhow at the top of the key for a 3-pointer that gave UNI its first lead since the opening minute, 53-50 with 9:46 remaining.
Loyola recovered for a 4-for-15 start from the field in the second half when Krutwig asserted himself down low with four consecutive baskets for his team that allowed the Ramblers to regain the lead, 58-56.
UNI traded baskets over the next couple minutes before a pair of turnovers allowed Loyola to stretch its lead to 67-60 after Clemons’ fourth 3-pointer.
Isaiah Brown hit a pair of 3’s and Berhow found the shooter’s roll on a free-throw line extended jumper that cut the Panthers’ deficit to 71-68 with 45 seconds remaining.
UNI got a defensive stop and Loyola burned two fouls to give, but left a couple more on the table as Green came up with his big shot to extend the game.
Nothing went UNI’s way over the final five minutes. Green came up with a cut across his nose while diving for a loose ball that left blood on the court, and missed three of UNI’s first four shot attempts over a scoreless opening four minutes. In total, UNI finished 1-for-12 in overtime.
This story will be updated.