Loyola outlasts UNI in overtime

Green attempted just two field goals and didn’t score his first point until a little over four minutes remained in the first half. His mid-range game accompanied a pair of assists to Austin Phyfe for layups during a stretch in which Green tallied seven points over the final four minutes.

UNI eventually erased its deficit on a skip pass from Green to Haldeman that tied the score at 44 4-minutes, 31-seconds into the second half. Phyfe later then found Berhow at the top of the key for a 3-pointer that gave UNI its first lead since the opening minute, 53-50 with 9:46 remaining.

Loyola recovered for a 4-for-15 start from the field in the second half when Krutwig asserted himself down low with four consecutive baskets for his team that allowed the Ramblers to regain the lead, 58-56.

UNI traded baskets over the next couple minutes before a pair of turnovers allowed Loyola to stretch its lead to 67-60 after Clemons’ fourth 3-pointer.

Isaiah Brown hit a pair of 3’s and Berhow found the shooter’s roll on a free-throw line extended jumper that cut the Panthers’ deficit to 71-68 with 45 seconds remaining.

UNI got a defensive stop and Loyola burned two fouls to give, but left a couple more on the table as Green came up with his big shot to extend the game.