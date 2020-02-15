Loyola leads UNI at intermission, 37-32

CHICAGO – Northern Iowa has battled back from an early ambush to find a manageable halftime deficit tonight at Loyola’s Gentile Arena.

Loyola led by as many as 16 points just over seven minutes into the game before UNI outscored the Ramblers 20-9 during the back half of the stanza, cutting its halftime deficit to 37-32.

Junior point guard Keith Clemons leads Loyola with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, on 4 of 6 shooting. First team all-conference center Cameron Krutwig has added eight points.

UNI has been paced by its starting center Austin Phyfe, who is 4-for-4 from the field with eight points and 10 rebounds. AJ Green scored all seven of his points over the final four minutes for the half.

Loyola couldn’t have asked for a better start.

The Ramblers exploited UNI’s defense, making six of their first eight shots from the field and scoring five points off three turnovers to jump out to a 15-5 lead four minutes into the game.

Even when Krutwig left after making his first three field goal attempts with a shoe malfunction, the Ramblers kept up the pace. Krutwig returned with a new left shoe and Loyola pushed its lead to 25-9 on 10 of 13 shooting while the Panthers had attempted just seven shots.