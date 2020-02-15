Loyola leads UNI at intermission, 37-32

CHICAGO – Northern Iowa has battled back from an early ambush to find a manageable halftime deficit tonight at Loyola’s Gentile Arena.
Loyola led by as many as 16 points just over seven minutes into the game before UNI outscored the Ramblers 20-9 during the back half of the stanza, cutting its halftime deficit to 37-32.
Junior point guard Keith Clemons leads Loyola with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, on 4 of 6 shooting. First team all-conference center Cameron Krutwig has added eight points.
UNI has been paced by its starting center Austin Phyfe, who is 4-for-4 from the field with eight points and 10 rebounds. AJ Green scored all seven of his points over the final four minutes for the half.
Loyola couldn’t have asked for a better start.
The Ramblers exploited UNI’s defense, making six of their first eight shots from the field and scoring five points off three turnovers to jump out to a 15-5 lead four minutes into the game.
Even when Krutwig left after making his first three field goal attempts with a shoe malfunction, the Ramblers kept up the pace. Krutwig returned with a new left shoe and Loyola pushed its lead to 25-9 on 10 of 13 shooting while the Panthers had attempted just seven shots.
UNI’s passing crumbled to Loyola’s pressure with six turnovers in the first seven minutes.
The Panthers eventually regrouped and took advantage of six consecutive Loyola misses with a 7-0 run that included a pair of Spencer Haldeman baskets inside sandwiched around Berhow’s second 3-pointer. Green worked a series of mid-range jumpers and targeted Phyfe with a pair of assists down the stretch to cut the deficit to five.
Loyola has a 9-3 turnover advantage. UNI is outshooting the Ramblers 56 to 48.4%, but has attempted six fewer field goals due to turnovers. The Panthers have yet to attempt a free throw.