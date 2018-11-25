Football
- North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick was named offensive player of the year and Bison linebacker Jabril Cox was named defensive player of the year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. was voted freshman of the year, Indiana State quarterback Ryan Boyle captured newcomer of the year honors and Sycamores head coach Curt Mallory was named the Bruce Craddock Coach of the Year after leading Indiana State to a 7-4 record after an 0-11 2017 season.
Basketball
- The University of Northern Iowa has agreed to participate in the 2019 Cancun Challenge set to take place Nov. 26-27 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.
The tournament also includes South Carolina, West Virginia, Wichita State, Tennessee-Martin, Gardner-Webb and two teams to be announced.
For travel package information, contact Sarah Sullivan at Triple Crown Sports (970-672-0533 or by email at sarah@triplecrownsports.com) or visit the website www.cancunchallenge.net.
- Iowa State announced Friday that it will play in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
The Cyclones will be joined in the tournament field by North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan, Gonzaga, Seton Hall, Alabama and Southern Mississippi. The tournament bracket will be announced at a later date.
Walleye fishing
- The Walleye Anglers Trail has set its 2019 tournament schedule.
Qualifying events will take place April 7 at Genoa, Wis., May 18 at Bellevue and Aug. 25 at Clinton. Teams that fish all three qualifiers will advance to the Oct. 20 championship at Prairie du Chien, Wis.
For more information, visit the W.A.T. website at www.walleyeanglerstrail.com.
