Basketball
- Northern Iowa senior Wyatt Lohaus earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete first team announced Thursday.
Lohaus owns a 3.89 grade-point average in Movement and Exercise Science and has been a key player for the Panther men's basketball team, averaging 9.6 points.
Drake's Nick McGlynn was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks are seeking nominations for their All-Star First Responder Team that will honor 10 first responders before their June 9 Northwoods League game against Rochester.
Nominations will be accepted until April 19. Forms are available at the Bucks business office or online at www.waterloobucks.com.
Miscellaneous
- Iowa State has announced the dates for its 2019 Cyclone Tailgate Tour featuring coaches, student-athletes, administrators, spirit squad members, voice of the Cyclones John Walters and mascot Cy.
The events are free and open to all fans.
Dates are May 13 at Audubon's Feed Mill Restaurant (noon) and Council Bluffs' Mid-America Center (5:30 p.m.), May 14 at Sioux City's Convention Center (noon) and Okoboji's Arrowwood Resort (5:30 p.m.), May 15 at Fort Dodge's Ford Lincoln Toyota Dealership (noon) and Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom (5:30 p.m.), May 20 at Knoxville's Sprint Car Museum and Hall of Fame (noon) and Bettendorf's Isle Center Ballroom (5:30 p.m.), May 21 at Dubuque's Best Western Dubuque (noon) and Cedar Rapids' Marriott Hotel (5:30 p.m.) and May 22 at Marshalltown's Emerson Innovation Center (noon) and the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo (5:30 p.m.).
- Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard has been named 2018-19 Under Armour AD of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.
Pollard is in his 14th year at Iowa State and the Cyclones have seen steady growth across the board under his leadership.
"This is a great honor for all of the staff in our athletics department," said Pollard in a statement. "I am humbled by the recognition because it comes from my peers but it is really recognition for all of our staff who work tirelessly to make Cyclone athletics something special for our fans, donors, student-athletes and staff."
