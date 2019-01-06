Basketball
- The University of Northern Iowa will sponsor a third “Elevating Educators” game Wednesday, Feb. 6 when the Panther men’s basketball team hosts Bradley at 7 p.m. in the McLeod Center.
The first 1,000 educators (pre-K through 12th grade) who register receive one free ticket to the game with the option of purchasing additional tickets for $5 each.
Elevating Educators is a new initiative at UNI that seeks to recognize and elevate professional educators.
To register or purchase tickets go online at unipanthers.com/sb_output.aspx?form=20.
Bowling
- Waterloo East bowler Ashlee Snapp has signed a letter of intent to become part of the inaugural Hawkeye Community College bowling team that begins competition next season.
Snapp has been a starter on East teams that won the state championship in 2016, finished second in 2017 and took fourth last season.
Football
- University of Northern Iowa running back Marcus Weymiller has been named to the 2018 FCS Athletic Directors Association All-Star Team.
The senior from Waukon rushed for 964 yards and seven touchdowns last season and had 151 receiving yards with two scores while also finishing his academic career with a 3.97 grade-point average in political science.
