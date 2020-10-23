Landon Wolf, a 6-5 sharpshooting guard, commits to hometown UNI

Wolf had to wait until his junior season to find a spot on the varsity roster within a Cedar Falls program that won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019.

“We just had a talented squad and kids that were older than him playing in prominent positions ahead of him,” Schultz said. “I think in most years he would have been up with us (on varsity as a sophomore), but it was kind of a testament to where we were at with some of our other athletes that were there at the time.”

Wolf shined once he got an opportunity to play varsity basketball last season. He averaged a team-high 11.8 points per game, shot 44% from distance and 91.4% from the free throw line, helping the Tigers place third in Class 4A’s state tournament.

“He was a knockdown shooter so we had another guy that could stretch defenses,” Schultz said. “He’s very lengthy so he can play multiple positions.”

Schultz says Wolf, who plays club basketball with the Barnstormers AAU program, has taken his game to another level this past offseason.