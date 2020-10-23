Landon Wolf, a 6-5 sharpshooting guard, commits to hometown UNI

CEDAR FALLS -- Several pairs of basketball sneakers have made their imprint on the trail from Cedar Falls’ Division Street to Hudson Road in recent years.
Add Landon Wolf to the list of talented athletes from this basketball community planning to stay in their hometown and compete for the University of Northern Iowa.
Wolf, a sharpshooting lengthy 6-foot-5 guard, announced his commitment to UNI this afternoon on Twitter. He’ll join center and Cedar Falls classmate Chase Courbat as members of the Panthers’ 2021 recruiting class.
Landon’s older brother, Logan, is also on UNI’s basketball team, in addition to reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year AJ Green. Beyond the potential four Cedar Falls natives occupying spots on the men's 2020-21 roster, there could be five Cedar Falls graduates on the UNI women’s basketball roster next season. Current Tiger senior Anaya Barney committed to Tanya Warren’s program during the summer of 2019.
“It’s fantastic,” Cedar Falls boys’ basketball coach Ryan Schultz said. “I think it creates a lot of excitement, not only around our program, but just to have these guys stay around and in the community. It’s a big draw for people within the community.
“It’s fantastic from a coaching standpoint to be able to see these guys, go up and watch them play, and I just think it’s great all around.”
Wolf had to wait until his junior season to find a spot on the varsity roster within a Cedar Falls program that won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019.
“We just had a talented squad and kids that were older than him playing in prominent positions ahead of him,” Schultz said. “I think in most years he would have been up with us (on varsity as a sophomore), but it was kind of a testament to where we were at with some of our other athletes that were there at the time.”
Wolf shined once he got an opportunity to play varsity basketball last season. He averaged a team-high 11.8 points per game, shot 44% from distance and 91.4% from the free throw line, helping the Tigers place third in Class 4A’s state tournament.
“He was a knockdown shooter so we had another guy that could stretch defenses,” Schultz said. “He’s very lengthy so he can play multiple positions.”
Schultz says Wolf, who plays club basketball with the Barnstormers AAU program, has taken his game to another level this past offseason.
“We started to see glimpses of where his game was going right at the end of the year at the state tournament,” the Cedar Falls coach said. “They (UNI’s staff) love his ability to shoot the ball. They love his length, his competitiveness. He’s smart and now he’s able to create his own shot better than he was before.
“He’s so good with the basketball. His footwork has improved and he’s stronger. He’s really elevated his game to a new level.”
Still young for his grade, Wolf won’t turn 18 until 2021. Age hasn’t prevented him from becoming a strong leader for the Tigers through effort and intensity during workouts.
“He’s a competitor that we love to have,” Schultz said. “He brings that each day to practice so that goes throughout the program and helps everyone.”
