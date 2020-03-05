Jacobson ties conference record with fourth MVC Coach of the Year honor

ST. LOUIS -- Ben Jacobson has been blessed to experience plenty of memorable weeks throughout his 14-year head coaching career with the University of Northern Iowa.

There's been a week that culminated with a win over No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed Kansas, and a years later a victory over No. 1 North Carolina inside the McLeod Center. Jacobson has ended five Missouri Valley Conference Tournaments as a champion, as well.

Add the final week of this year's MVC regular season to the list.

Jacobson's Panthers had fallen into a tie atop the league standings after digging early holes before late rallies came up just short in their first back-to-back losses of the season at Loyola and Indiana State. With three games remaining in seven days, UNI recovered to win Jacobson's third regular season conference crown.

"The three games in the week, that week was one of the proudest weeks of my 14 years as a head coach and my 19 years at Northern Iowa," Jacobson said, during Thursday's MVC Tournament press conference at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. "The fight and the response and how much those guys care about each other, it all showed up. It all showed up. They wanted that outright title and they went and got it."

