Jacobson likes how Panthers are playing heading to St. Louis

In the rematch last Saturday, UNI led by 10 with 11 minutes to go as the Panthers pounded the ball inside to all-conference forward Austin Phyfe. UNI scored 16 of its first 19 points inside the paint.

But the Redbirds controlled the next 15 minutes of play using a 20-9 run to take the lead and led by seven at halftime. ISU still led by eight when big man Dusan Mahorcic picked up his fourth foul and the Panthers were able to turn the momentum back to their side with him on the bench

Mahorcic had a big weekend against UNI. He had 20 points and nine rebounds in the Friday loss, and followed that up with 18 and 8 Saturday.

But as much as that is a tell of what runs Illinois State, Jacobson once again points it is got to be more about what the Panthers need to do to win games.

“There has been sometimes where I have gotten caught up from a scouting report standpoint,” Jacobson said. “I continue to remind myself and remind my guys that the scouting report is important, but it is not nearly as important as our approach, activity level, our aggressiveness and doing what we do best with a lot of conviction.