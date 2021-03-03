Jacobson likes how Panthers are playing heading to St. Louis

Ben Jacobson admits at times this season he has gotten caught up in the scouting report more than he needed to be.
Jacobson doesn’t want to downplay the advanced in-depth look at an opponent but at the same time believes late-season success and winning in the postseason has other outliers.
Bowen Born joins Eric Coleman, Seth Tuttle and AJ Green has Panthers to have earn Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball Freshman of the Year honors.
One of the primary, current outliers for the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team as it prepares to play Illinois State Thursday night in an 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis is the Panthers have been playing well.
“We have played our best here in the last four games,” Jacobson said. “And even prior to that we had our best two weeks of the season just prior to our last four games. So I like they have continued to work and we have gotten better.”
Across the board Jacobson has liked how the Panthers have gotten better at ball pressure, rotations within the defense, as well as the discipline and determination to make things hard on opponents to score.
On Feb. 14, UNI beat Valparaiso, 74-60, and followed that up with a well-played game in a 77-69 loss to Drake at home, before sweeping Illinois State this past weekend, 70-56 and 94-87 in double overtime, on the road.
UNI and Illinois State will play for the third straight time Thursday in opening round of Arch Madness.
“We really for the first time all year looked like a unit at the defensive end,” Jacobson said. “I like they have stayed with it and continued to work and now we are seeing some of that pay off at that end of the floor.”
Conversely, the better play on the defensive end has led to a more confident team on the offensive end.
It is a bit of both those things that will be major keys in any success this week.
Jacobson, however, is looking no further than 8 p.m. Thursday and has already put to bed this will be the third time in seven days that the Panthers and Redbirds will have played.
“I can’t wait to get going Thursday night,” Jacobson said. “It is going to be hard game, but we got to get out, get active and get going.
“I had some time to think about it on the way home from the second game,” Jacobson continued on the playing Illinois State back-to-back-to-back. “Talked with the coaches about it on Sunday, a little bit, too. What I told our guys about it is we had a good weekend and both games we really played hard, really played good as a group.
“My message to the team on Monday is those two games are done. We will learn from them. We will pick a couple of things from them and we’ve got two practices before we play them again on Thursday to get better.”
In game one, UNI went inside early and often scoring 36 points in the paint. The Panthers also forced the Redbirds to commit 18 turnovers which led to 22 points.
In the rematch last Saturday, UNI led by 10 with 11 minutes to go as the Panthers pounded the ball inside to all-conference forward Austin Phyfe. UNI scored 16 of its first 19 points inside the paint.
But the Redbirds controlled the next 15 minutes of play using a 20-9 run to take the lead and led by seven at halftime. ISU still led by eight when big man Dusan Mahorcic picked up his fourth foul and the Panthers were able to turn the momentum back to their side with him on the bench
Mahorcic had a big weekend against UNI. He had 20 points and nine rebounds in the Friday loss, and followed that up with 18 and 8 Saturday.
But as much as that is a tell of what runs Illinois State, Jacobson once again points it is got to be more about what the Panthers need to do to win games.
“There has been sometimes where I have gotten caught up from a scouting report standpoint,” Jacobson said. “I continue to remind myself and remind my guys that the scouting report is important, but it is not nearly as important as our approach, activity level, our aggressiveness and doing what we do best with a lot of conviction.
“That is so much more important than the scouting report. That doesn’t take anything away from Illinois State this year or whatever opponent it might have been in previous years. Illinois State…they are a good team and can easily win a couple of games in St. Louis this week. We knew we are playing a good team, but it much more about our approach, our mentality and activity level.”