Jacobson goes with the Flow

“I appreciate the feedback from my staff,” Jacobson said. “Those guys were really good about saying, ‘Hey this is going to be good for us. We’ve got to stick with it and this is what we need to work on in practice so then we can get better at it, but it really fits this team.’”

Prior to Flow, UNI had been running basketball’s equivalent to a standard football huddle offense filled with a variety of set plays. Each possession featured anywhere from one to three screens in order to free up a player with a favorable match-up.

Flow is more like a football team that runs a no-huddle offense. All five players read, react and make cuts based on keys from the defense. The center is often in a quarterback position at the top of perimeter, leaving space for guards to get downhill off dribble-handoffs or screens without as much traffic in the lane.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We aren’t necessarily calling a play each time they come down the floor,” Jacobson said. “Now the action is such where you’re learning why we do things.

“You’re learning how to make reads, so as that happens it continues to get better and better as the year goes on because the guys get more comfortable with the reads that they’re making. I’ve really enjoyed that part of it.”