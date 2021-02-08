Jacobson: Bulldogs throw a lot at their opponents

CEDAR FALLS – A lot of good came out of Northern Iowa’s second-half performance Sunday as the Panthers rallied to beat Indiana State, 70-67, at the McLeod Center and salvage a weekend split with the Sycamores.

It was a key win as UNI (6-12 overall, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference) fights to avoid playing in a Thursday play-in game at the Arch Madness tournament in March.

The Panthers are a game and a half behind Valparaiso for sixth in the Valley standings with the Crusaders coming to Cedar Falls this weekend for a two-game series.

“I think it is always important to pick up some momentum when you can,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said Monday. “Pick up some confidence when and where you can. I think we were able to take both of those things out of yesterday’s game.

“I think on both sides of it. Individually some players did some really good things in both games. Then as a team to get done what we got done in the last seven or eight minutes of that game … it didn’t look good we were down 54-41 and Indiana State was playing good basketball. They had the momentum and they had most everything going their way. So to have it happen the way it did, I think you are talking about some confidence, momentum.”

+2 College men's basketball: UNI freezes Indiana State A stellar defensive stretch over the final 10 minutes and clutch shooting helped UNI snap ISU’s seven-game Missouri Valley Conference win streak.