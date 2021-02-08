Jacobson: Bulldogs throw a lot at their opponents

CEDAR FALLS – A lot of good came out of Northern Iowa’s second-half performance Sunday as the Panthers rallied to beat Indiana State, 70-67, at the McLeod Center and salvage a weekend split with the Sycamores.
It was a key win as UNI (6-12 overall, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference) fights to avoid playing in a Thursday play-in game at the Arch Madness tournament in March.
The Panthers are a game and a half behind Valparaiso for sixth in the Valley standings with the Crusaders coming to Cedar Falls this weekend for a two-game series.
“I think it is always important to pick up some momentum when you can,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said Monday. “Pick up some confidence when and where you can. I think we were able to take both of those things out of yesterday’s game.
“I think on both sides of it. Individually some players did some really good things in both games. Then as a team to get done what we got done in the last seven or eight minutes of that game … it didn’t look good we were down 54-41 and Indiana State was playing good basketball. They had the momentum and they had most everything going their way. So to have it happen the way it did, I think you are talking about some confidence, momentum.”
A stellar defensive stretch over the final 10 minutes and clutch shooting helped UNI snap ISU’s seven-game Missouri Valley Conference win streak.
The Panthers need that momentum and confidence to stick with them over the next 48 hours, because they don’t have any time to relax.
UNI travels to Des Moines Wednesday for a nationally-televised game (CBS Sports Network) against Drake with the Bulldogs coming off their first loss of the season Sunday (74-57) to Valparaiso.
Tip-off is 6 p.m.
Up until that defeat, Drake had ripped through its schedule and now sits 18-1 overall and 9-1 in the Valley.
“They have been terrific,” Jacobson said. “You get this far into the season and your first loss comes in early February … they’ve just been terrific.”
Jacobson says Drake head coach Darian DeVries, an Aplington-Parkersburg graduate, has put together a tremendous roster that is deep and fits perfectly with the style of play DeVries wants.
The Panthers will face a team that presses from the opening whistle to the final whistle and will attack the offensive glass relentlessly.
Jacobson says the Panthers have not faced a team in league play that plays similarly — probably the closest opponent was Western Kentucky.
“The way they are getting it done is they throw a lot of things at you,” Jacobson said. “They have a great roster, good depth with guys coming off their bench in addition to that starting group. They will press you, pick you up man-to-man and trap you some...work to speed the game up.
“It just adds a different element to the game and one we do not see in our league very often. For us that is going to be a very important part of the game with how we handle that.””
Two players in particular to watch are point guard Roman Penn, who controls the action, and 6-foot-10, 275-pound forward Darnell Brodie, a transfer from Seton Hall who gives the Bulldogs a valuable presence inside.
“They just throw a lot of things at you,” Jacobson said. “Watching them play it feels like there is always something coming, a lot to deal with, and they have been terrific.
“And, they are well coached. I’m looking forward to the game and the challenge.”