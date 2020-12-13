Injury-depleted Panthers pause team activities

While confident the decision to pause team activities is in the best of his players, it wasn’t easy. UNI practiced Friday and worked out again for an hour on Saturday morning.

“Being at practice the last two days it became real clear to me that this is the best thing to do right now,” Jacobson said. “I talked with the staff throughout the day (Saturday). I put a lot of thought into this, of course. It’s a big decision. It’s one that I obviously do not take lightly.

“I don’t like not going to Wisconsin and not going to Marshall. We agreed to it and signed those contracts. But after talking with my staff, talking with our administration, by the time I got to the middle of the day I knew this was best.”

Following the break this week, Jacobson is hopeful the return of Phyfe and Gauger and potential addition of Mar will give the team 10 available scholarship players -- in addition to walk-ons Drew Daniel and Derek Krogmann -- when conference play begins.

Beyond immediate concern for players' physical health lies the mental health challenges that so many have faced during the current pandemic.