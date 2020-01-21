Hot-shooting Green leads UNI into road test

CEDAR FALLS — Bryan Mullins has spent over a decade as a player, assistant and head coach in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The former Southern Illinois standout and Loyola assistant is well aware of the type of challenge MVC Player of the Week AJ Green will provide during his first game against Northern Iowa as the head coach at his alma mater.

Mullins says he’s not sure in his 11 seasons within the MVC that he’s seen a player put together a stretch like Green’s current six-game tear against league opponents. The UNI sophomore combo guard is averaging 25.8 points on 53% shooting from the field and 48% from 3-point range with makes on all 32 free throw attempts.

Going back to UNI’s non-conference finale against Marshall, Green has made his last 43 free throw attempts for a school record that ranks seventh all-time in the MVC.

“The level of play that AJ Green is playing at… it’s extremely impressive,” Mullins said. “They just have so many different weapons. It starts with AJ Green, but (Trae) Berhow, (Isaiah) Brown, (Tywhon) Pickford on the offensive glass, the driving. Off the bench, (guards Spencer) Haldeman and (Noah) Carter, they have different ways to beat you. Against Bradley they were able to go inside with their bigs.”