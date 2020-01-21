Hot-shooting Green leads UNI into road test

CEDAR FALLS — Bryan Mullins has spent over a decade as a player, assistant and head coach in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The former Southern Illinois standout and Loyola assistant is well aware of the type of challenge MVC Player of the Week AJ Green will provide during his first game against Northern Iowa as the head coach at his alma mater.
Mullins says he’s not sure in his 11 seasons within the MVC that he’s seen a player put together a stretch like Green’s current six-game tear against league opponents. The UNI sophomore combo guard is averaging 25.8 points on 53% shooting from the field and 48% from 3-point range with makes on all 32 free throw attempts.
Going back to UNI’s non-conference finale against Marshall, Green has made his last 43 free throw attempts for a school record that ranks seventh all-time in the MVC.
“The level of play that AJ Green is playing at… it’s extremely impressive,” Mullins said. “They just have so many different weapons. It starts with AJ Green, but (Trae) Berhow, (Isaiah) Brown, (Tywhon) Pickford on the offensive glass, the driving. Off the bench, (guards Spencer) Haldeman and (Noah) Carter, they have different ways to beat you. Against Bradley they were able to go inside with their bigs.”
UNI (16-2, 5-1 MVC) enters Wednesday’s 8 p.m. game at Southern Illinois (9-10, 3-3) with an offense that ranks 11th nationally in field goal percentage (48.5), 15th in 3-point percentage (38.6) and 22nd in free throw percentage (76.8). On the boards, the Panthers rank 23rd with a 7.1 advantage in rebounding margin.
UNI’s balance continues to progress during the return of Austin Phyfe following a medical redshirt season, along with the improvement demonstrated by Justin Dahl. The Panther big men accounted for 21 points during Saturday’s win at Bradley, showcasing an ability to back down single defenders while hitting 10 of 14 shots from the field.
Phyfe leads the MVC with 8.7 rebounds to go with 12.2 points a game during league play.
“Our guards, AJ especially, have done such a great job of getting 3s up and that’s been working for us,” Phyfe said. “But having that little back and forth of being able to go in the block and draw a double later to get a kick-out and 3 is huge. It worked to have both of those working for us.”
After the game Saturday, Bradley coach Brian Wardle pointed out the added challenge UNI’s centers provide.
“I thought their 5 men hurt us a lot,” Wardle said. “They’re tough. You can’t really choke or double down because Phyfe is a good passer, too, and they’ve got good shooters on the floor at all times.”
Southern Illinois features a strong center of its own in Northwestern graduate transfer Barrett Benson, who finished with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds during Sunday’s 66-49 win over Drake.
The Salukis are 8-1 at home and 0-7 on the road.
Health issues have plagued SIU this season. Starting guard Ronnie Suggs and reserve center Stevan Jeremic are day-to-day with ankle injuries. Talented senior Aaron Cook has an injured hand and may either try to pursue a medical redshirt or return this season.
Expect Wednesday’s contest to be played at a slow tempo. SIU ranks 350th out of 353 NCAA Division I teams with 64.8 possessions per game. UNI sits 311th at 68.5.