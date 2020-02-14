Update: Hinsch to receive $10K following half-court shot controversy

CEDAR FALLS - Dalton Hinsch's roller-coaster ride following a Wednesday promotional contest during the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball game against Illinois State continued into Friday afternoon.
UNI athletics and sponsor CB Seeds announced that they have teamed up to award Hinsch $10,000. They also threw in a package to for him watch the Panthers compete at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis that includes tickets and hotel stay.
Dalton Hinsch will now receive the full $10,000 from CB Seeds in addition to a package to watch UNI in the MVC Tournament. An incredibly generous gesture from the sponsor. pic.twitter.com/RZUCn4jnKN— Nick Petaros (@NickatCourier) February 14, 2020
Hinsch appeared to be the second $10,000 winner this season of the CB Seeds Shot Promotion. The UNI student made a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot during a second-half media timeout, only to immediately find out he completed the shots three seconds late.
Similar to any in-game promotional contest at a sporting event, a clear set of rules dictate what must be done in order to win the $10,000 prize. Panther Sports Properties, a division of Learfield IMG College, arranges the promotions and sets up insurance coverage that is paid by advertising partners.
The rules for this competition state that participants have to retrieve their own rebounds and make one the shot from each location within 24 seconds. When student Nils Anderson became UNI’s first winner of this multi-year promotion on Nov. 19 earlier this season, his shots were verified by a high-center camera before the insurance company issued a $10,000 check.
Prior to taking part in the competition, contestants must sign that they understand all the rules.
A student athletics marketing intern serves as the emcee for the promotion, and is the only source of information for those in attendance revealing how much time remains to complete the shots. Media timeouts often take place with less than 30 seconds on the shot clock, so that timing device is off limits in order to avoid confusing coaches and their team.
As Hinsch worked through his series of baskets – including having to retrieve a long rebound off a missed free throw – the emcee counted down from 3. Caught up in the excitement, the emcee then added an impromptu, “Throw it!” That’s when Hinsch fired from a few steps beyond the half-court line and the miracle shot splashed through the net.
When you hit the $10,000 shot but they say you were a half second late🤦♂️ @UNImbb @UNIAthletics pic.twitter.com/IyMQ0QDE5a— Dalton Hinsch (@DaltonHinsch) February 13, 2020
Cheers turned into boos after it was announced that Hinsch didn’t complete the contest in time.
You have free articles remaining.
“We do have a student emcee and he does a fantastic job,” UNI athletics director of sports information Jerek Wolcott said. “Not blaming him at all, everybody gets caught up in the moment. Everybody gets excited about it.”
In response to backlash from video of Hinsch’s performance posted on social media, UNI athletics director David Harris met with CB Seeds owner Chuck Becker and a representative from Panther Sports Properties to make sure the UNI student didn’t go home empty-handed.
A prize package was announced on Thursday morning that incuded $2,000, a free trip to Arch Madness and UNI gear.
Last night @DaltonHinsch put in an incredible performance completing the $10,000 shot in 27 seconds. Unfortunately the insurance rules are it must be completed in 24 seconds with no rebound help. @cbseeds wants to congratulate him with $2,000, a free trip to Arch Madness, & gear!— #UNIFight (@UNIAthletics) February 13, 2020
“We talked to him (Hinsch) and he understood clearly from the beginning that he didn’t hit it in time and that he needed to make it in 24 seconds,” Wolcott said. “He wasn’t expecting anything, but we looked at it and we worked with our partner CB Seeds. They stepped up and said there was some confusion, and we don’t want anybody to have a bad taste in their mouth.”
Hinsch had no ill will towards his school throughout this ordeal.
“Dalton said, ‘Hey, I didn’t mean to drag anybody through the mud on Twitter. That wasn’t my intent. It was more saying, look how close I got,’” Wolcott related. “He was more than excited about the $2,000 … He just feels bad from all the negative stuff because that’s not what he intended at all. He never misses a game. He’s always in the student section.”
After negative feedback continued Thursday night and into Friday, a rep from Panther Sports Properties, Harris and Becker met again to up the ante. UNI athletics and CB Seeds made contributions towards the full $10,000.
“Thank you to UNI and CB Seeds for the prize," Hinsch said, in a statement released by UNI. "I understood the rules prior to the contest, and am truly grateful for UNI and CB Seeds going above and beyond and awarding me the $10,000. I look forward to seeing the Panthers win it all in St Louis!"
CB Seeds plans to remain on board with the $10,000 promotion.
"We love UNI athletics and are excited to be associated with Panther basketball," Becker said in the statement. "We are sorry about the confusion that took place Wednesday night, but we are happy to reward Dalton for an amazing effort. We look forward to enjoying the rest of this great season and watching the Panthers continue their successful year."
Two more home men’s basketball games remain this season as UNI (22-3, 11-2 Missouri Valley) attempts to win its first regular season conference championship since the memorable 2009-10 campaign.