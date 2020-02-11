Hempstead junior Duax commits to UNI

Witnessing the Panthers’ win over Drake in the midst of a 21-3 season was a deal-maker. Duax says he enjoyed his conversations at the game with 2020 signee Nate Heise and was impressed with the manner in which his future teammates handled the pressure that accompanies success.

“You could just tell that all the guys were having fun out there despite how serious of a game it was, how well their season was going, and the pressure to keep it up,” Duax said. “How they reacted to that and were having so much fun, that was kind of the biggest part.

“It really hit me watching the players have fun out there. I could definitely see myself playing in front of that crowd.”

Duax has earned the respect of his Hempstead teammates as a junior captain averaging 20.6 points on 51.5% shooting to go with a team-high 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, two steals and one blocked shot per game for the 13-5 Mustangs. The UNI commit says he’s expanded his offensive skill-set from being able to score off the drive to converting catch-and-shoot opportunities and pulling up off the dribble.

Beyond scoring at three levels, Duax takes pride in becoming a complete, two-way player.