Green scores 1,000th point, UNI rallies to halftime lead



AJ Green's 1,000th career point AJ Green became the first UNI sophomore to reach 1,000 career points on this pull-up jumper.

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa’s AJ Green reached the 1,000-point career scoring milestone as the Panthers closed the first half on an 18-2 run to take a 40-33 lead into intermission over Illinois State tonight in the McLeod Center.

Illinois State (8-16, 3-9) rediscovered its shooting touch found during a 56-point second half on New Year’s Eve by torching the Panthers early.

Illinois State opened the game 12-for-20 from the field with four players combining to knock down seven of the team’s first 10 looks from distance as the Redbirds assembled a 31-22 lead with nine minutes remaining in the half.

UNI (21-3, 10-2) quickly recovered with a determined defensive effort sparking the 18-2 go-ahead run. Green played a large role in the surge, knocking down a 3-pointer from the logo before adding a baseline jumper. His 1,000th career point came on a turning jumper at the top of the paint off a drive with 30 seconds left in the half.

Green leads all scorers with 12 points. He's the first Panther to ever score 1,000 points before the end of his sophomore season. Center Austin Phyfe has 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Illinois State freshman DJ Horne knocked down three early 3-pointers and leads the Redbirds with 11 points.

UNI is shooting 48.5% from the field and 6-for-12 from distance. ISU is 44.8% from the field and 7-for-16 from long range.

