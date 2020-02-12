Green scores 1,000th point in UNI win

UNI (22-3, 11-2 Missouri Valley) had its hands full trying to stop Muller’s Redbirds through the first 11 minutes of this game. Illinois State rediscovered the shooting touch that it displayed during a 56-point second half of a 76-70 New Year’s Eve upset over UNI on the opening day of league play.

The Redbirds began this game 12-for-20 from the field with four players combining to knock down seven of the team’s first 10 looks from distance, resulting in a 31-22 lead with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

UNI coach Ben Jacobson made a key in-game adjustment, subbing Tywhon Pickford onto ISU’s season lead scorer Copeland and moving Isaiah Brown over to guard freshman DJ Horne, who scored 11 early points as part of his 16-point game.

That move worked. Pickford's defensive intensity helped UNI close the last nine minutes of the first half on an 18-2 run and turn a 31-22 deficit into a 40-33 halftime lead.

“Ty, the way that he played, he sparked everything for us defensively,” Jacobson said. “We just simply did not do a good enough job of having the guys ready. We were soft on the ball. We standing there looking at them, they were shooting H-O-R-S-E shots.