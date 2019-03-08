ST. LOUIS – AJ Green has enjoyed the perks that accompany a parent working as a member of the University of Northern Iowa’s coaching staff. He's witnessed some of the program's most memorable moments firsthand.
Asked about finally getting a chance to play in his first Missouri Valley Conference tournament, the freshman point guard responded last week, “It’s definitely something I’ve been looking forward to. I’ve seen a lot of great plays made down there, a lot of great memories in St. Louis. Hopefully, I can start my own and be a part of it this time.”
It didn’t take the son of UNI associate head coach Kyle Green long to deliver.
Revealing poise beyond his years, Green answered Aaron Cook’s step-back, go-ahead 3-pointer by maneuvering into the lane and knocking down a short jump shot to give UNI the lead for good during a thrilling, 61-58 victory over Southern Illinois late Friday night inside the Enterprise Center.
Cook’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining gave the Salukis (17-15) their first lead since just over a minute into the first half. Yet a UNI team (15-17) that saw its 11-point, second-half advantage slowly evaporate remained unfazed.
“Keep your heads up,” UNI’s lone senior Wyatt Lohaus told his teammates in the timeout following Cook’s go-ahead trey. “You know we’ve got to go make a play."
Added Lohaus, “I think the general message just across the board was head up, flush it, what just happened, let’s go make a play, and let’s win.”
The intended pick-and-roll between Lohaus and center Luke McDonnell was well defended, and the senior passed off to Green who used his size, footwork and comfort off the dribble to create space for a pull-up jumper with 12 seconds remaining.
“I knew I needed to get downhill and get the best look possible,” Green said. “You can’t really settle in that situation and try to take a tough jumper, so I was able to get to my spot down on the block a little bit and hit a shot.”
A little over a week ago, Green was in a similar situation in UNI’s final home game against Loyola. That time, a jumper from beyond the free throw line just missed at the buzzer and the Ramblers prevailed by one.
“Andrea (Comini) our strength coach told me, ‘If you make it or miss it, it doesn’t matter the next day. The goal is always to advance and get better,’” Green said. “That’s what I focused on after I missed the Loyola shot, and just had the confidence that if I ever get in that situation again that I’m going to make it this time.”
SIU had chances after Green’s shot.
Cook drove the length of the court, but missed a contested layup. UNI’s Spencer Haldeman secured the rebound before making a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds left. The Salukis' final chance to tie the game was a pitch from Cook to Marcus Bartley, who missed a deep 3-point attempt as time expired.
The game marked coach Barry Hinson's final one at the school after 16 years coaching in the MVC.
"It's time for me to step away," Hinson said, closing his postgame press conference.
It took a collaborative effort for UNI to knock off a team with six seniors that had defeated the Panthers twice this season.
Green went scoreless in the first half and made just three field goals in the second as part of a six-point game. His teammates picked up the slack.
Lohaus led the Panthers with 21 points on eight field goals and four free throws. Trae Berhow emerged from a slump by knocking down three 3-pointers on four attempts as part of his 11-point game.
McDonnell scored nine points and back-up center Justin Dahl added a season-high eight points with seven rebounds in 20 minutes.
“It’s been everybody,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, addressing the growth his offense has found. “The ball has moved a lot better here in the last six weeks, and I think that’s the part of the process that I’ve really enjoyed.”
In addition to finding his shot, Berhow locked down on SIU’s Armon Fletcher, who had been the MVC’s top scorer over the past six games. Fletcher was held to 4 of 14 shooting for 14 points, and center Kavion Pippen was the only other SIU player to reach double figures – often knocking down conceded free throw line jumpers as part of his 22-point game.
UNI’s defense was complemented with emotion on offense.
Dahl backed down Thik Bol and Pippen for baskets on back-to-back possessions before flexing his arms and letting out a scream after dunking off an Isaiah Brown assist that gave UNI its largest lead of eight points in the first half. Berhow built on his two first-half 3-pointers with a hook shot and 3-pointer before adding his own vocals to the mix after UNI took an 11-point lead with 12:26 remaining.
“I think the key word is together,” said Berhow, who didn’t let recent adversity impact his routine. “If one person doesn’t make a shot, no one’s going to get down on you. They’re going to trust and make sure that you’re going to make the next shot, and they’re going to believe in you throughout the whole game.”
In the semifinals for the first time since its 2016 title run, UNI will face Drake at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs ousted Illinois State, 78-62, despite losing first-team all-conference center Nick McGlynn to a knee injury in the first half.
The poise UNI showed after falling behind late could pay dividends as this tournament run continues.
“Down the stretch there, they hung around,” Green said. “We couldn’t put them away. We got some good looks, but couldn’t knock them down. Staying composed and showing that maturity to stick through it and grind out the win is something that I don’t think we were able to do about a month ago.”
