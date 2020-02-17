Green may debut mask at Indiana State

“He’s tough,” Schwab said, unprompted, during his Monday presser. “AJ might have been able to wrestle, but I’m sure Jake would rather have him on the basketball team. I saw he got dinged up a little bit, but he stayed out there. That’s what the great competitors do.”

Green has already won over his teammates by the example he sets.

“Everybody knows he’s our best player," UNI center Austin Phyfe said. “When you see the amount of work he puts in and the way he’s playing, the hustle, the effort he puts in, you know how badly he wants to win.”

Success has been a product of UNI's determination to find growth following losses this season. The Panthers put together a pair of five-game win streaks after each of their first two losses and won six consecutive games following a two-point setback at Southern Illinois.

Slow starts have been a trend in UNI’s last three games that Jacobson says he and his staff need to fix.

“I’ve just got to make sure the one, two or three things that could go either way a little bit as to how we start the game – I’ve got to make sure it’s exactly right and give our guys the best opportunity to start the game in a good place,” UNI’s coach related.