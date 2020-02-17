You are the owner of this article.
Green may debut mask at Indiana State
breaking top story
UNI BASKETBALL

Green may debut mask at Indiana State

CEDAR FALLS – Could AJ Green become the Masked Slinger?

Northern Iowa head basketball coach Ben Jacobson confirmed during Monday’s weekly press conference that a mask will likely become part of Green’s look when the Panthers take the court at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Indiana State.

The Missouri Valley Conference’s leading scorer broke his nose after a Loyola player landed on him in the scramble for a loose ball early into overtime of an 82-73 Sunday loss to the Ramblers.

“He most likely will be wearing a mask,” Jacobson said. “Whether it’s the short term or the rest of the season, some of that will still be determined. But he most likely will have a mask on Thursday.”

Speaking with a nasty cut down the center of his nose following Sunday’s loss, Green refused to use the injury as an excuse for his 1-for-6 shooting clip in the overtime period. While Green said his nose was a little sore, he later responded that he didn’t think the injury impacted his play.

Jacobson added on Monday that UNI’s sophomore guard is breathing through his nose normally and not experiencing any pain when moving. Green’s perseverance was certainly revealed in front of ESPN2’s national audience.

Count UNI wrestling coach Doug Schwab among those who noticed.

“He’s tough,” Schwab said, unprompted, during his Monday presser. “AJ might have been able to wrestle, but I’m sure Jake would rather have him on the basketball team. I saw he got dinged up a little bit, but he stayed out there. That’s what the great competitors do.”

Green has already won over his teammates by the example he sets.

“Everybody knows he’s our best player," UNI center Austin Phyfe said. “When you see the amount of work he puts in and the way he’s playing, the hustle, the effort he puts in, you know how badly he wants to win.”

Success has been a product of UNI's determination to find growth following losses this season. The Panthers put together a pair of five-game win streaks after each of their first two losses and won six consecutive games following a two-point setback at Southern Illinois.

Slow starts have been a trend in UNI’s last three games that Jacobson says he and his staff need to fix.

“I’ve just got to make sure the one, two or three things that could go either way a little bit as to how we start the game – I’ve got to make sure it’s exactly right and give our guys the best opportunity to start the game in a good place,” UNI’s coach related.

UNI's next opponent, Indiana State (14-11, 7-7), is coming off its first home loss in 11 games. The Sycamores were defeated by Missouri State, 71-58, on Sunday and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak following a four-game win streak.

Christian Williams’ addition to the starting lineup has been Indiana State’s most significant adjustment since its first meeting with UNI in Cedar Falls. The 6-foot-6 senior guard will likely serve as Green’s primary defender.

UNI made a season-low three 3-pointers against the Sycamores during a 68-60 win on Jan. 7 that featured 40 points in the paint. Senior Jordan Barnes (1,496 career points) and junior Tyreke Key (1,189 career points) join Williams within a battle-tested Indiana State backcourt.

“That backcourt is older, experienced and really good at both ends,” Jacobson said.

+2 
UNI logo 2014

UNI (22-4, 11-3) at Indiana State (14-11, 7-7)

  • When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
  • Where: Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Ind.
  • Radio: KXEL (1540 AM)
  • Series: Indiana State leads, 31-28. UNI earned a 68-60 win over the Sycamores on Jan. 7 in Cedar Falls.
  • Last time out: Loyola defeated UNI in overtime, 67-62. Indiana State's lead scorer, Tyreke Key, was held to three points during a 71-58 home loss to Missouri State.
