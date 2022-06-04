Green Light: Confident in his decision, former UNI, Cedar Falls star turns pro

CEDAR FALLS — Two-time MVC Player of the Year. Three-time All-MVC. 2018 IAHSAA Class 4A Boys’ Basketball Champion.

The list of accolades goes on and on for Cedar Falls and UNI standout AJ Green.

Five years ago, Green, a consensus four-star, top 100 recruit, chose UNI with the confidence that he could do big things at the next level.

“I knew I could try to do something cool,” Green said. “But, I was fortunate enough…I could not have done it without great teammates around me and great coaches. When you are winning games and you have great players around you, it makes you look even better than you are.”

Five years later, Green hopes that, in the near future, a new superlative will be added to that list.

On April 20, Green announced his initial decision to explore his professional options via the pre-draft process and his collegiate options in the NCAA transfer portal.

One month later, on Wednesday, Green announced his decision to remain in the NBA Draft and forego his final season of NCAA eligibility despite interest in the portal from Duke and Iowa State.

According to a statement from Green, the previous month provided him the confidence that the right decision would be to begin his professional basketball career.

In an interview with The Courier, Green expanded on this statement, explaining exactly what caused him to make this decision.

“The feedback I got back this past month, being around other guys going through it and playing against those other guys, I felt like I was at a level and a point that I was ready to take that next step,” Green said. “I felt comfortable doing it and felt like I could make something happen and trusting in my work and the opportunities I will get.”

According to Green, the NBA G League’s Elite Camp, which took place May 15-17, played a big role in this decision.

“The combine in Chicago was a big factor,” Green said. “Talking with my agent after that…I kind of opened some eyes there. Especially being able to be in front of every team and every scout that was big for me.”

While the Elite Camp offered Green the opportunity to perform in front of multiple teams, he also received the opportunity to participate in individual workouts with a number of NBA organizations. An opportunity, Green says, provided organizations the chance to get a better look at the former Panther.

“The individual workouts, that is when teams get more of a personal connection,” Green said. “They get to see you up close and get to know you. That helped me out as well--them really getting to see me first hand, live, right in front of them.”

Among the myriad teams which Green received workouts, both teams currently playing in the NBA Finals--the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors--took a look at the 6-foot-4 guard.

According to Green, watching the NBA Playoffs while going through the pre-draft process has offered him the chance to reflect on his journey while looking ahead at his different possibilities.

“It is crazy… especially, just trying to wrap my head around it the last few days,” Green said. “You are watching dudes, in the Finals, play. You never know, that could be me in a year’s time. That would be amazing…I have been trying to take a step back and appreciate where I am at along the way…It is really cool to imagine yourself out there.”

Possibilities which may be closer than even the guard himself realizes. Green said that throughout the process he has turned more than a few heads.

“In each workout, afterward, they would be like ‘We were not surprised, but it was good to see,’” Green said. “Somebody told me, ‘You might be closer than you think or you may realize.’ That was hopeful for me, kind of motivating, to keep working, knowing that while I might be close, I still have a ways to go to where I really want to be.”

Green said a lack of televised games may have played a role in the feedback, saying that scouts may not have had a chance to see him as much this season. Nonetheless, Green said his time at UNI played a major role in his success throughout the process.

“It prepared me greatly,” Green said. “What we do at UNI, in terms of knowing how to play basketball--how to play basketball the right way--the little things like spacing or running the floor, where you are supposed to be when an action is happening, where you move to, the timing of everything, I feel like all those little things not as many other schools emphasize it or other players do not rep it out like we do at UNI.”

He continued, adding that he feels everyone and everything at UNI prepared him for success at the next level.

“I feel like that really gave me an advantage,” Green said. “Being able to play the right way and knowing how to play, it stands out…at UNI, they have helped me grow incredibly and help me get better.”

In a previous interview, Green said that, prior to UNI, his exposure to basketball played a major factor in his development.

“I think it a lot of it is not as much specific people, but being around it so much,” Green said. “Whether it is at UNI games…or going to the high school games when I was in middle school, you see those players and that is where I want to be. So, what am I going to do to get there?”

Green learned what he needed to do to accomplish his goals from his parents.

“My parents had a huge role in my early basketball development,” Green said. “Helping me realize what it is going to take to play four years at Cedar Falls and play Division I basketball.”

At Cedar Falls High School, Green said he benefitted from the opportunity to play varsity for all four years.

“Playing varsity for four years, especially those first two years, I was not physically developed all the way to that level, really forced me to pick up all the other areas of my game,” Green said. “The coaching staff there…did a great job to help me…The confidence they had in me to let me do my thing. They trusted and saw the work I put in.”

With the impact of each stop in his basketball journey clear, Green prepares for his professional career with one goal.

“The goal is to be playing in the NBA,” Green said. “Make it and stick…I believe in myself and what I can do. It is the matter of needing a team to believe in me and giving me a shot, but that is the end goal--play in the league.”

