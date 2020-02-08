Green goes big during UNI win over Drake

CEDAR FALLS – AJ Green put together a special 21-point second half to help Northern Iowa prevail over Drake, 83-73, in front of a spirited sellout McLeod Center crowd Saturday afternoon.

Green finished one shy of his career high with 34 points on 12 of 21 shooting with six 3-pointers. Trae Berhow added 18 points and Spencer Haldeman finished with 12 for UNI (21-3, 10-2 MVC).

Drake (16-9, 6-6) was led by center Liam Robbins’ 17 points. D.J. Wilkins added 16 and Anthony Murphy finished with 15.

The Bulldogs led throughout all but a couple possessions the first half and went up five early in the second before Green caught fire.

Green empathically gestured to the crowd after knocking down an impressive off-balance 3-pointer through contact four minutes into the second half of Saturday afternoon’s showdown against Drake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

UNI’s fans were already on their feet.

Green’s four-point play pulled UNI with a point before he put the Panthers up four, 54-50, with a pull-up jumper and a difficult step-back 3-pinter at the shot clock buzzer. But Drake continued to answer with a variety of players stepping up at key moments.