Green goes big during UNI win over Drake

CEDAR FALLS – AJ Green put together a special 21-point second half to help Northern Iowa prevail over Drake, 83-73, in front of a spirited sellout McLeod Center crowd Saturday afternoon.
Green finished one shy of his career high with 34 points on 12 of 21 shooting with six 3-pointers. Trae Berhow added 18 points and Spencer Haldeman finished with 12 for UNI (21-3, 10-2 MVC).
Drake (16-9, 6-6) was led by center Liam Robbins’ 17 points. D.J. Wilkins added 16 and Anthony Murphy finished with 15.
The Bulldogs led throughout all but a couple possessions the first half and went up five early in the second before Green caught fire.
Green empathically gestured to the crowd after knocking down an impressive off-balance 3-pointer through contact four minutes into the second half of Saturday afternoon’s showdown against Drake.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI’s fans were already on their feet.
Green’s four-point play pulled UNI with a point before he put the Panthers up four, 54-50, with a pull-up jumper and a difficult step-back 3-pinter at the shot clock buzzer. But Drake continued to answer with a variety of players stepping up at key moments.
The Bulldogs put together a timely 8-0 run capped by a traditional three-point play from Anthony Murphy to take a 66-61 lead with 6:56 remaining.
Green, however, refused to be denied. He opened a game-changing 13-0 run with a step-back 3-pointer, followed by a bank off the drive and another 3-pointer that sent him emphatically flexing towards the UNI student section.
Panther senior Spencer Haldeman later worked the clock down and hit a 3-pointer to cap the surge as UNI led 76-68 with 1:36 to play and continued to hit shots down the stretch.
This story will be updated.