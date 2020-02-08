Green goes big during UNI's comeback win over Drake

“AJ is a good player for a reason,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “He made some really tough shots tonight and our guys I thought they really competed trying to slow him down, but he was just a little better than we were. That second half he was as good as it gets.

“I thought we played with really good composure. We moved the ball and we didn’t settle. We went deep in the clock sometimes to find the shot that we wanted. It was just hard to keep up. (Green’s) threes for twos, it wasn’t adding up on the scoreboard very well.”

Inspired by playing in front of the type of crowd he first witnessed following the 2009-10 UNI Sweet 16 team that was honored during the first half, Green has continued to etch his own name into Panther lore.

“I think ever since probably that 2010 team and Tut’s (Seth Tuttle) team for sure when they were getting sold out, that’s when I knew I want to be out there one day playing in front of a crowd like this,” Green said. “The fans showed out tonight. It was amazing.

“It’s a family here. That’s our culture, so them (the 2010 team) being back, we definitely had to get a win for them because they’ve done so much for this program.”

