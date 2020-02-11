Green approaches 1,000-point milestone

Green sits 12 points shy of 1,000 for his career entering UNI’s 7 p.m. Wednesday home game against an Illinois State team that knocked off the Panthers, 76-70, on New Year’s Eve in Normal, Ill. The Cedar Falls native is 30 points away from matching his freshman season scoring total through 10 fewer games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s handled it great from the get-go,” Jacobson said of Green, who will become his program’s first player to reach 1,000 points before the end of his sophomore year. “We all felt that he was going to step in immediately and not just play as a freshman, but have an impact that most freshmen don’t have. That’s a lot in terms of expectations. Then you tack onto it his dad is an assistant coach, he’s right here in town so everyone knows him.

“He approaches every day with the same mentality. No matter how our team played or how he just played, he can’t wait to get up and work on something so our team can play better and he can keep getting better. … I’ve been very impressed with everything he’s done here in a year and a half. It goes well beyond (1,000 points). He’s handled everything remarkably well.”