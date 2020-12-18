Gonar Mar's eligibility has provided UNI basketball with an early Christmas present

The Panthers were down to seven available scholarship players during their previous practice on Saturday. Austin Phyfe injured his ankle against Richmond and guard Evan Gauger continues to work through pain in his knee. Both Phyfe and Gauger will join Mar on the court when the Panthers resume practice this afternoon.

“The biggest thing was that it was just some good news,” Mar said. “With everything that the team had been going through in the last few weeks in terms of COVID, AJ’s situation, Antwan, it was good to finally get some good news for everyone and give everyone a break.”

Various players have been asking UNI coach Ben Jacobson questions about Mar’s waiver over the past month, hopeful that he’d have a chance to join them in the rotation.

“It’s a great shot in the arm because his teammates see him in there working,” Jacobson said. “Every day before practice they see him working on his game. That’s not the only time. He’s in the gym a lot.”

Mar will now move from the scout team to practice work as part of the team’s regular rotation. Jacobson said there will be no restriction on his minutes during games.