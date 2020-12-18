Gonar Mar's eligibility has provided UNI basketball with an early Christmas present

CEDAR FALLS – Christmas came early for the University of Northern Iowa basketball team.
During an impromptu break within what has been a challenging season, the NCAA Division I council passed a proposal Wednesday afternoon that granted immediate eligibility for all transfers.
Goanar Mar – a lengthy 6-foot-7 transfer from George Mason – had been denied a waiver request and subsequent appeal that would have allowed him to play in the Panthers’ first five games of this unprecedented pandemic season.
Mar will finally get to take the court on Dec. 27 when UNI opens Missouri Valley Conference play against Missouri State. Next season will be Mar's final year of eligibility after competing for three seasons at George Mason.
The newest addition to the Panthers’ rotation was vising family in his hometown of Mankato, Minnesota when the news broke.
“It was exciting, especially because we had been working to get that waiver for a while now,” Mar said. “Coach Jake called me. I missed his call at first, but instantly I got a few texts from some friends and family. I kind of knew then, and called him back and he broke the news to me.”
Mar’s addition couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.
UNI junior AJ Green is out for the rest of the season following hip surgery after averaging a team-high 22.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in three games. Fellow guard Antwan Kimmons is also unavailable for the immediate future as he helps support his family during the pandemic.
The Panthers were down to seven available scholarship players during their previous practice on Saturday. Austin Phyfe injured his ankle against Richmond and guard Evan Gauger continues to work through pain in his knee. Both Phyfe and Gauger will join Mar on the court when the Panthers resume practice this afternoon.
“The biggest thing was that it was just some good news,” Mar said. “With everything that the team had been going through in the last few weeks in terms of COVID, AJ’s situation, Antwan, it was good to finally get some good news for everyone and give everyone a break.”
Various players have been asking UNI coach Ben Jacobson questions about Mar’s waiver over the past month, hopeful that he’d have a chance to join them in the rotation.
“It’s a great shot in the arm because his teammates see him in there working,” Jacobson said. “Every day before practice they see him working on his game. That’s not the only time. He’s in the gym a lot.”
Mar will now move from the scout team to practice work as part of the team’s regular rotation. Jacobson said there will be no restriction on his minutes during games.
“We’ll have to see where Goanar is at,” Jacobson said. “I plan to play him. We’ll have to see how he’s doing, see how the team is doing and see how this week of practice goes.”
Support Local Journalism
While Mar has traveled with the team and participated in film sessions, he’ll spend this week becoming more familiar with the offense and defensive rotations alongside a new grouping of teammates.
“We were working with the guys that were eligible,” Jacobson said. “We did not make a significant change once we started that waiver process.
“He needs reps in order to get up to speed with this group. Then it’s doing the things that you’re good at. For us as a team, we’re always working on building and always working on the group becoming more of a cohesive unit so that at some point you’ve got a pretty fine-tuned machine.”
On the court, Mar is equipped to defend anywhere from point guard to power forward, while operating as a small forward within UNI’s offense.
Jacobson anticipates the newcomer will be able to impact games with deflections and blocked shots on defense and offensive rebounds. Mar’s length allows him to score at the rim and shoot over defenders within the 8 to 12-foot range. UNI’s coach added that Mar has worked as hard as anyone to develop an accurate catch-and-shoot 3-point shot.
Stats only begin to paint a complete picture of what Mar will bring to a rotation that has just three other upperclassmen. Plenty of value can be found in the intangibles he possesses.
“You get a guy with experience, communication, positioning – and the understanding and competitiveness of an older guy – that impact can bounce through teammates and the group and multiply very significantly,” Jacobson said. “We’re looking forward to that part of it.”
Mar knows UNI’s leadership core well. During his time competing at Minneapolis basketball powerhouse DeLaSalle, he crossed paths with UNI seniors and fellow Minnesotans Tywhon Pickford and Trae Berhow. Phyfe lived in Mankato early in grade school and the redshirt junior can relate to Mar’s hometown.
“Even through all the tough things that we’ve had to go through, they’ve been able to keep everyone level-headed and just work hard every day,” Mar said.
Beyond the team’s veterans, Mar has noticed the younger Panthers' progress. Despite a tough 1-4 start, he has been impressed with the competitive drive within UNI’s roster.
“People mostly watch the games but don’t always know what happens the day after,” Mar said. “What I’ve liked is we’ve lost a few games, but guys will still come back ready to battle and get better every day. That’s huge, especially early in the season.”
Following a pair of seasons at George Mason in which his production was hampered by a fractured foot, Mar’s confidence is returning to the level it stood when he averaged 10.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 31.4 minutes as a true freshman with the Patriots.
“I feel like I’ve definitely grown,” Mar said. “Going through that injury I was able to just kind of focus on the things that matter.
“A lot kind of happens out of your control that I’ve already seen this year, but through all of that I really have been just focused on getting better – somehow, some way – every day. I feel like my body and game are getting back somewhat to what I was at before. I’m just getting more confident and trusting my game.”
When Mar finally checks into the his first game as a member of UNI's team, it will be a memorable moment following the roller-coaster of emotions that have accompanied the arduous NCAA waiver process. His family will be in the McLeod Center on Dec. 27 – marking the first time they’ll have a chance to watch him play collegiate basketball in person.
“I’ve worked hard, so it will be a time to finally go out there and play hard as I’ve been all my career,” Mar said. “I’m excited. I can’t wait.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!