George Floyd's death has sparked a call to action within UNI basketball

“With the platform we have I feel like we can be leaders on campus and around the world — not even just our university, but other basketball universities,” Pickford said. “Kids are looking up to us and other people are looking up to us. I feel like acting on what we’re doing is going to be a lot of help.”

Redshirt junior Austin Phyfe says the recent team meetings have been beneficial for a lot of players who were unsure of what to do or uneducated on the subject.

“Getting input from other people and having those tough conversations has really helped a lot of us,” Phyfe said. “We are one big family. Growing up all of us playing AAU basketball, we’ve come across a bunch of different ethnicities, races.

“We’re all fairly cultured in a way, but not all of us understand everything that it might take to be someone else’s race. Having that closeness and family bond is something that makes us able to open up and feel more comfortable with each other.”

The ball is rolling. UNI basketball is ready to do its part to find progress.

“An extremely important part of this is what do we do about it,” Jacobson said. “I’m looking forward to the action plan from our guys. ... I look forward to the conversations we’re going to have each week and what we’re going to do to help in terms of making positive change because it has to happen.”

