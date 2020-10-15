From on the bubble to inside the bubble, UNI basketball season nears

It’s a different feel compared to seasons nearly two decades ago when holiday-level anticipation accompanied the opening day of practice.

“The first official day of practice was kind of like Christmas for basketball people,” Jacobson recalls. “That’s the day you really looked forward to as a player and you looked forward to it as a coach. … As players you were playing pickup and working on your game a little bit, but you weren’t around your coaches. And as coaches, we weren’t able to be around the guys.”

Indeed, much has changed over the past 15 years with coaches receiving some contact hours during the spring and fall.

UNI’s players certainly have had more to manage than those in years past since returning to Cedar Falls last summer. Offseason work with strength and conditioning coach Jed Smith helped position the group to tackle extended workouts.

“I’ve been impressed with the dedication and determination and discipline our guys have shown with the amount of responsibility and the amount of time that they’ve had without us around over the last four months due to COVID,” Jacobson said. “I like where we’re at today in terms of a starting point.”

Roster rundown