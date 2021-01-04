Freshmen have made an early impact for UNI women and men's basketball teams

CEDAR FALLS – As play has begun during this unconventional Missouri Valley Conference season of games on back-to-back days and last-minute scheduling adjustments, the future of the University of Northern Iowa’s two basketball programs has an opportunity to impact the present.
True freshmen have occupied key roles for the UNI women and men’s teams that both have plenty of veteran leadership.
Emerson Green and Maya McDermott are keys parts of the backcourt playing off the bench within Tanya Warren’s deep rotation. Ben Jacobson has turned to a young combo of Bowen Born and Nate Heise to start in his backcourt following the injury and departure of two more experienced point guards.
Tanya Warren’s roster composition entering her 14th season as UNI’s head coach sits on both ends of the spectrum. It’s a blend of proven difference-makers with the top incoming class on paper that Warren has recruited.
On a UNI women’s team (5-4, 2-0) that has now assembled a winning record after a sweep of Illinois State, Green and McDermott rank first and third in bench minutes. They each got off to quick starts offensively before hitting a recent lull.
“Shooting the ball is such a confidence thing, but they have to understand it’s just not making shots that allows them to be successful,” UNI women’s associate head coach Brad Nelson said. “For Maya, we need her to be able to play with and without the basketball. For Emerson, we need to have her be effective inside and outside.
“If you miss a shot, be ready to stick the next one. If they can both be sound on defense – which for the most part they really have done – the offense will come. It’s a long year. They’ve just got to stay confident. Being a freshman isn’t easy.”
The Panthers’ schedule hasn’t given UNI’s younger players much time to adapt against easier opposition.
Swimmer Emma Clark inks with Northern Colorado, and Joe Knutson signs to play basketball at Truman State
According to the initial NET rankings released Monday, UNI has played the nation’s eighth toughest nonconference schedule. Grace Boffeli and Kayba Laube are an additional pair of freshmen working their way into the Panthers’ rotation.
On the men’s side, Born and Heise are each averaging 28 minutes a game in their collegiate debut seasons. Reflecting back on the Missouri State series in which UNI recovered from a game one loss with a second game victory, Jacobson saw his rookies playing with more confidence and poise in the rematch.
“As a result in that, they moved the basketball, they attacked some of the harder closeouts and put themselves in position to get an easier shot,” Jacobson said. “What really transpired is they also put their teammates in better positions to make plays. I think we’re going to see a lot of that with these guys.”
Jacobson noted the MVC is a league filled with experienced players that know what to expect from other programs and some familiar personnel on opposing teams.
“That presents quite a challenge for guys that are in their first year or second year if they haven’t played a bunch as a freshman,” Jacobson said. “It will get to the point where we won’t need to see what game one is like as much before making adjustments.”
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: UNI senior Bre Gunnels earned the MVC’s player of the week honor after averaging 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds during the Panthers’ weekend victories. Gunnels match her career high with 18 points in the opener against Illinois State.
“We just talked to her about being aggressive,” Nelson said. “When she’s aggressive, she’s one of the better post players in our league. I thought she did a great job.”
FLASHBACK: UNI’s slow men’s basketball start may bring back memories of the 2018-19 season in which early injuries and the installation of a new offense were part of a 2-7 start against Division I opponents. That 2018-19 team gained confidence during league play and reached the MVC tournament championship game as a No. 6 seed before Bradley completed a dramatic comeback to earn the NCAA tournament ticket.
This season’s Panthers are now 1-7 against DI schools following a pair of losses to Evansville. Similar to the 2018-19 team, there are several moving parts that need to be put into place.
“I’ve always felt like the key is to continue to work hard fundamentally,” Jacobson said. “With Evansville, they were better fundamentally than we were. They stayed in front of the dribble more often than we did. They made fewer mistakes than we did offensively. They executed and got deeper into the shot clock on the offensive end.
“The team a couple years ago, it did take us some time to get the moving parts settled down and get everybody on the same page. That takes a lot of hard work, it takes tremendous leadership, it takes guys really buying into the process of working hard each day to get better, but also keeping your eye on the things that matter – getting better fundamentally and becoming a team that is hard to play against because you don’t make mistakes. That’s always been the key. That will be important to us right now.”