Freshmen have made an early impact for UNI women and men's basketball teams

CEDAR FALLS – As play has begun during this unconventional Missouri Valley Conference season of games on back-to-back days and last-minute scheduling adjustments, the future of the University of Northern Iowa’s two basketball programs has an opportunity to impact the present.

True freshmen have occupied key roles for the UNI women and men’s teams that both have plenty of veteran leadership.

Emerson Green and Maya McDermott are keys parts of the backcourt playing off the bench within Tanya Warren’s deep rotation. Ben Jacobson has turned to a young combo of Bowen Born and Nate Heise to start in his backcourt following the injury and departure of two more experienced point guards.

+2 College women's basketball: Newcomers add buzz to UNI team built to win now Tanya Warren’s roster composition entering her 14th season as UNI’s head coach sits on both ends of the spectrum. It’s a blend of proven difference-makers with the top incoming class on paper that Warren has recruited.

On a UNI women’s team (5-4, 2-0) that has now assembled a winning record after a sweep of Illinois State, Green and McDermott rank first and third in bench minutes. They each got off to quick starts offensively before hitting a recent lull.

“Shooting the ball is such a confidence thing, but they have to understand it’s just not making shots that allows them to be successful,” UNI women’s associate head coach Brad Nelson said. “For Maya, we need her to be able to play with and without the basketball. For Emerson, we need to have her be effective inside and outside.