Fans will be unable to attend UNI basketball games over the next week

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa has determined that fans will not be allowed to attend the men's and women's basketball games on Saturday in addition to the women's basketball game on Tuesday against Iowa State inside the McLeod Center.
Parents of basketball athletes will still be allowed to attend the games. The next scheduled home game in which fans could potentially attend will be UNI's men's basketball Missouri Valley Conference opener against Missouri State on Dec. 27.
