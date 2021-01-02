Evansville shuts down UNI's perimeter attack

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evansville’s 11-0 advantage in 3-pointers ultimately was too much for UNI to overcome, despite the Panthers holding a 40-24 rebounding advantage.

“They’ve got a number of guys that can make 3’s,” Jacobson said. “And then they’ve got a good combination of guys that can drive it and put pressure on you. If you make a mistake on the ball screen with Kuhlman or you’re switching everything and you get a bad matchup, they do a good job of driving you when they need to.”

Evansville’s Jax Levitch made a contested 3-pointer through Bowen Born’s hands and Curtis added a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock, but those were the Aces' only points for the first five minutes of the second half. Still, UNI spent most of the game trailing, but within striking distance.

“It felt like that was a time we needed to get even or maybe get ahead and it didn’t happen,” Jacobson said.

Eventually, UNI did rally to tie the score at 49 when Berhow’s 10th assist found Austin Phyfe for a layup with 7:24 to play, but the Aces answered with a 9-0 run to retain the lead. Phyfe finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Evansville’s perimeter defense left space in the paint.