Evansville shuts down UNI's perimeter attack

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – An Evansville men’s basketball program that did its share of chasing during a winless Missouri Valley Conference slate a season ago was the frontrunner Saturday afternoon on its home court.
Northern Iowa fell behind early and never led during a 65-61 setback to a much-improved Aces' squad.
UNI (2-6, 1-2 MVC) didn’t make a 3-pointer in a game for the first time in 20 years as Evansville (4-5, 2-1) made a point of emphasis to take away catch-and-shoot options. The Panthers finished 0-for-11 from distance with Trae Berhow 0-for-5, but Berhow still found other ways to impact the game.
In what often became a series of two-to-two possessions off dribble handoffs, Berhow located his teammates for 10 assists to go with 10 rebounds and 10 points as part of a triple-double.
“He’s playing really hard,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “For him to get 10 assists, that’s a terrific game.
“That wasn’t something he had to do last year for us. He didn’t have to create a lot of opportunities for the other guys. The team that he played on last year was able to create a lot of shots for him. I’m proud of him for expanding his game. He put together a good game today, but I think he’d be the first one to tell you that he left some on the table.”
UNI fell into an early hole when Evansville’s center Evan Kuhlman knocked down a string of early 3-pointers for an Aces team that opened 4-for-6 from distance and took a 16-10 lead. Kuhlman finished with a game-high 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting and Samari Curtis knocked down three 3-pointers off the bench as part of a 14-point game.
Evansville’s 11-0 advantage in 3-pointers ultimately was too much for UNI to overcome, despite the Panthers holding a 40-24 rebounding advantage.
“They’ve got a number of guys that can make 3’s,” Jacobson said. “And then they’ve got a good combination of guys that can drive it and put pressure on you. If you make a mistake on the ball screen with Kuhlman or you’re switching everything and you get a bad matchup, they do a good job of driving you when they need to.”
Evansville’s Jax Levitch made a contested 3-pointer through Bowen Born’s hands and Curtis added a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock, but those were the Aces' only points for the first five minutes of the second half. Still, UNI spent most of the game trailing, but within striking distance.
“It felt like that was a time we needed to get even or maybe get ahead and it didn’t happen,” Jacobson said.
Eventually, UNI did rally to tie the score at 49 when Berhow’s 10th assist found Austin Phyfe for a layup with 7:24 to play, but the Aces answered with a 9-0 run to retain the lead. Phyfe finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Evansville’s perimeter defense left space in the paint.
“I have to give a lot of credit to UNI – they are tough to play against – the move the ball and defend very well – it is very hard to generate offense on them and keep them under control defensively,” Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter said. “We were able to persevere and that is a good sign. We had guys that fought hard and found a way to win.”
Toughness is the word that came to Jacobson’s mind assessing the keys to Sunday’s 3 p.m. rematch at Evansville. UNI turned the ball over 16 times with Evansville stripping it from the Pantehrs' hands multiple times above the charge arc in the lane.
“We had a number of paint touches where we did not get points and that’s a toughness with the basketball, toughness in terms of mentality,” Jacobson said. “It’s a physical game from the point of the handoff to the rim. We’re going to have to handle that much better.”