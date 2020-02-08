Drake jumps out to halftime lead over UNI, 39-35

CEDAR FALLS – Drake and Northern Iowa have traded blows through an entertaining opening half of basketball in front of a sellout McLeod Center this afternoon.

Drake’s 7-footer Liam Robbins has scored with 13 points and protected the rim with three blocked shots to stake the Bulldogs to a 39-35 halftime lead over UNI.

The Panthers (20-3, 9-2) have been led by 13 points from AJ Green and 11 from Trae Berhow. Drake (16-8, 6-5) has shot 64% from the field and scored the second-most first half points by a UNI opponent this season.

The Bulldogs have complemented Robbins’ post play with a 4-for-7 effort from distance.

UNI dug out of its initial 8-0 hole and took a 22-21 lead on a pull-up jumper by AJ Green at the elbow that capped a 7-0 run that also included three Green free throws off a shooting foul. Drake’s 7-footer Liam Robbins answered with a long 2-pointer, and after UNI pulled in front on Trae Berhow’s third 3-pointer, the Bulldogs regained their edge on a Roman Penn layup followed by D.J. Wilkins’ second 3-pointer.

Green hit a contested 3-pointer to cut UNI’s deficit to 36-35 before Drake’s Robbins scored the last two baskets and altered a Green shot at the rim on the Panthers’ final possession of the half.

UNI is 6-for-11 from 3-point range, but just 6-for-17 inside the arc.

