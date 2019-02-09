DES MOINES — Drake honored its past Saturday, while the future also appears bright for first-year head coach Darian DeVries’ basketball team.
Wearing throwback powder blue jerseys with red trim to honor the 50th anniversary of the program’s 1969 Final Four run, Drake answered every jab that the University of Northern Iowa landed during an 83-77 victory over the Panthers in front of a Knapp Center crowd of 5,632.
Members of the 1969 team were among the school’s basketball alumni honored at halftime.
“It is an in-state rivalry, that’s what you love about college sports,” DeVries said. “This game should mean something. We didn’t want to get swept on our home floor.
“I just told our guys before the game that I want them to have fun and represent themselves the way they always do. That’s what everybody wanted to see when they came back. What’s this program about, who are these guys? For them to represent themselves in a manner that would make all of them proud, that’s the part that was probably most satisfying about today’s win.”
Drake (18-7, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference) finished the day in sole possession of third place, a half-game back of Illinois State.
Senior center Nick McGlynn defined the resilience found within a team that has undergone a coaching change and the loss of starting point guard Nick Norton over the past year to remain a contender in a wide-open league race.
McGlynn led all scorers with 22 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career. He made sure once UNI gained its only lead of the second half on a Spencer Haldeman 3-pointer with 9:21 remaining that the Panthers wouldn’t have an advantage on their next trip down the court. The veteran went through Justin Dahl for a traditional three-point play on the ensuing possession.
Drake never trailed from that point forward.
The Bulldogs finished 30 of 60 from the field with all six of their made 3-pointers coming in a first half that saw 17 lead changes. Drake then hammered UNI inside by converting six of its first seven shots of the second half.
Guard D.J. Wilkins complemented McGlynn with 18 points and five assists without a turnover in 40 minutes. Brady Ellingson also played all 40 minutes and added 12 points and three assists.
“I think it speaks to our resilience and toughness, being able to go into every game with some confidence and some swagger, just play our game,” McGlynn said. “The MVC is a tough league. Every game is going to be a tough one.”
UNI (10-15, 5-7) certainly knows how tough it is to win games in a league in which the first and last place teams were only separated by four games entering the weekend. The Panthers have now led in the second half of 11 conference games, and the score in the last 11 games has been within a possession at some point in the final two minutes.
“The players on both teams deserve a lot of credit for putting on quite a show today,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “It was a very good basketball game. We’re close.”
This was the second time this week UNI found itself on the losing end of a shootout, after giving up 79 points to Bradley Wednesday in the McLeod Center. Drake’s point total was the most UNI has surrendered to a league opponent this season.
Afterward, UNI’s fifth-year senior Wyatt Lohaus said his team needs to find a little more toughness to get over the hump.
“Whether it’s finishing a play where 90 percent of the job is done and we foul them at the end or missing a box-out, it’s little things here and there,” Lohaus said. “I don’t think it’s a huge breakdown on the defensive end, but just kind of finding ways that we had previously done where we had made those plays. Now they’re kind of getting by us.”
UNI largely got what it wanted out of its offense. The Panthers made 32 of 63 (55.2 percent) field goal attempts, including nine 3-pointers.
AJ Green led the way with 19 points and five assists. Lohaus added 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers. Haldeman (12 points) and Tywhon Pickford (10 points) also reached double figures.
A layup by Lohaus cut UNI’s deficit to 71-70 with 4:21 remaining, but he missed a jumper for the lead on the ensuing possession and teammate Luke McDonnell got called for his fourth foul trying to retrieve the rebound.
McDonnell later missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 1:32 left before Drake put together a 10-2 knockout run at the free throw line. The Bulldogs made 17 of 18 free throws compared to just six attempts for UNI. This marks the third consecutive road game in which the Panthers’ opponent has shot at least twice as many free throws.
“We’re not in a lot of spots offensively where we’re driving it a lot,” Jacobson said. “Our guys, when you look at our team, more of them are shooting jump shots. That’s one of the things we’re going to have to work on. We’re going to have to find some ways to put a little more pressure on teams. … I don’t think a complete overhaul is necessary, but we’re going to have to tweak it probably a little bit.”
Drake 83, UNI 77
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
McDonnell 27 3-7 0-1 3 4 5 6
Green 27 9-20 0-0 1 5 0 19
Berhow 28 3-5 0-0 6 0 3 8
Lohaus 29 7-9 0-0 0 2 1 16
Brown 25 2-8 0-0 4 1 3 5
Pickford 23 5-8 0-0 5 0 0 10
Dahl 13 0-0 1-2 4 0 1 1
Haldeman 28 3-6 3-3 3 0 1 12
Team 3
Totals 200 32-63 4-6 30 12 14 77
Drake Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
T. Murphy 29 5-12 4-4 8 2 1 15
McGlynn 35 8-12 6-7 7 1 3 22
Wilkins 40 6-11 4-4 4 5 3 18
Thomas 16 3-7 1-1 2 1 0 7
Ellingson 40 5-8 0-0 2 3 1 12
Sturtz 9 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 0
A. Murphy 26 3-6 2-2 7 1 2 9
Robbins 5 0-3 0-0 0 0 1 0
Team 3
Totals 200 30-60 17-18 34 14 11 83
UNI 36 41 — 77
Drake 40 43 — 83
3-point goals—UNI 9-23 (McDonnell 0-1, Green 1-7, Berhow 2-3, Lohaus 2-2, Brown 1-5, Haldeman 3-5), Drake 6-18 (T. Murphy 1-2, McGlynn 0-1, Wilkins 2-5, Thomas 0-3, Ellingson 2-4, A. Murphy 1-3). Blocks—UNI 4 (Dahl 3), Drake 3 (McGlynn 2). Turnovers—UNI 14 (three at 3), Drake 12 (McGlynn 4). Steals—UNI 5 (Haldeman 2), Drake 10 (McGlynn 3, Thomas 3).
Officials – Durham, Grimshaw, Daw. Att. – 5,632.
