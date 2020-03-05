Drake finds shooting touch entering rematch with UNI

ST. LOUIS -- Some weekends are forgettable.
Head coach Darian DeVries has done his best to wipe Drake’s Saturday regular season finale against Northern Iowa from his memory.
The second-year Drake head coach will meet his alma mater for the second time in six days at noon on Friday inside St. Louis' downtown Enterprise Center. No. 8-seed Drake advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a convincing 75-65 victory marking its second tournament win over Illinois State in as many years.
The Bulldogs will now face UNI in a rematch of last year’s semifinal that the Panthers won, 60-58, on Wyatt Lohaus’ late drive. UNI held Drake to a season-low point total Saturday with a 70-43 victory inside the Knapp Center.
“You assume that I watched that film,” DeVries deadpanned when asked what he learned from that game. “I burned that thing. They’re a good team. They present a lot of problems for you. You know, they’re well-coached, they’ve got good players.”
A Drake team (19-13) that had dropped its last three games of the regular season got back into an offensive rhythm against a zone defensive look from Illinois State (10-21). The Bulldogs knocked down 9 of 20 shots from distance, led by starting guard Jonah Jackson’s 5-for-6 clip.
“Going into the game, the coaches tell me to shoot the ball when I’m open and just have fun,” Jackson said. “I got my feet set and hit a couple today.”
Drake was just 3-for-21 from distance against UNI on Saturday.
“I told them they were bigger baskets,” DeVries said, assessing the Enterprise Center rims.
While UNI is 6-0 in the MVC Tournament all-time as the No. 1 seed, this quarterfinal game has a different feel than the typical 1-8 match-up. Drake made 50% of its shots and pressed the Panthers when they met in Cedar Falls on Feb. 8.
It took 34 points from AJ Green for UNI to survive that contest, 83-73, and keep its perfect home record intact.
Now, the Bulldogs are determined to improve upon a 43-point showing from Saturday that left them wanting more.
“They’re not going to see the same team,” Drake's Anthony Murphy said, addressing the rematch. “We’ve just got to come out strong and stay composed.”
Composure was key for Drake Thursday after Illinois State cut a 17-point second-half deficit to four with 6:24 remaining. Bulldog center found reserve Garrett Sturtz on a cut to the rim for a three-point play that provided separation. Robbins finished with a game-high 18 points and Sturtz added 17.
Returning to the court 16 hours removed from this victory, perhaps Drake will be able to remain hot on a quick turnaround.
“It really comes down to just relying on what your principles are at both ends of the floor and knowing what you’re looking for, and then just be confident in what you’re doing,” DeVries said.