Drake finds shooting touch entering rematch with UNI

“Going into the game, the coaches tell me to shoot the ball when I’m open and just have fun,” Jackson said. “I got my feet set and hit a couple today.”

Drake was just 3-for-21 from distance against UNI on Saturday.

“I told them they were bigger baskets,” DeVries said, assessing the Enterprise Center rims.

While UNI is 6-0 in the MVC Tournament all-time as the No. 1 seed, this quarterfinal game has a different feel than the typical 1-8 match-up. Drake made 50% of its shots and pressed the Panthers when they met in Cedar Falls on Feb. 8.

It took 34 points from AJ Green for UNI to survive that contest, 83-73, and keep its perfect home record intact.

Now, the Bulldogs are determined to improve upon a 43-point showing from Saturday that left them wanting more.

“They’re not going to see the same team,” Drake's Anthony Murphy said, addressing the rematch. “We’ve just got to come out strong and stay composed.”