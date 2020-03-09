Could UNI ride the bubble into the NCAA field?

Opportunity is the word Jacobson used to describe those coveted games against Quad 1 and 2 opponents. While many of the other bubble teams have played more opponents in the top two quads, their winning percentage in those games is worse than UNI’s.

“We’ve only played seven (Quad 1 and 2 games),” Jacobson said. “Why would our team not be able to go 8-12 if we had 20 Quad 1 and Quad 2 opportunities? How can you jump to that conclusion?”

In addition to being unable to secure as many chances to play top tier programs, all of UNI’s games within the first two quadrants were located on a neutral site or the road. While power conference schools have largely built their resume with Quad 1 and 2 home victories, a UNI team that finished 16-0 inside its gym couldn’t find that caliber of opponent willing to travel to Cedar Falls.

“There was nothing available,” Jacobson said. “I’m trying to think what might have been. I don’t know that we’ve ever turned down a chance to play a Quad 1 or Quad 2 game.

“If you’re one of those teams that’s played 20 of them and said, ‘Hey, look how hard these games have been and look how many we’ve played and we went 7-13.’ We’ll take a home-and-home with all of them. We’ll start at their place.”