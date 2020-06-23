Coronavirus looms while UNI basketball looks toward promising season

Finding games against the top quadrant of NCAA programs will be important for a UNI team that returns Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year AJ Green alongside two other starters and three reserves that saw regular minutes a season ago.

While some Power 5 programs have been looking closer to home for games in this new era of COVID-19, Jacobson says neither Iowa nor Iowa State will be on this year’s schedule.

“This year when it happened, and we got going into the scheduling into late March and early April, both of those teams were quite a ways down the road with their schedules. It wasn’t something that was going to happen this coming year,” Jacobson said.

“Depending on where we come out on the other side of the coronavirus, and how things shape up financially and from a scheduling standpoint, it may be something that could happen down the road. It’s something that we would be interested in if we could get to that point.”

Similar to last season’s game at Colorado, Jacobson says UNI is looking to accept a buy game at a Power 5 school not only this season, but on an annual basis. The financial component for the university combined with an NCAA Tournament resume-building opportunity makes those types of games important.