MURRAY, Ky. -- Northern Iowa shook off a slow start to force extra innings, but fell to Samford 6-5 in its final game Monday at the Murray State Racer Classic.
Earlier in the day, the Panthers rode a strong pitching performance by Emma Olejniczak to a 6-1 victory over Purdue-Ft. Wayne.
Samford (9-16) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings of the second game. UNI tied it in the top of the fourth and both teams plated a run in the fifth. Samford then won it in the bottom of the ninth.
Brittney Krodinger, Missouri Valley Conference player of the week Sammey Bunch and Olivia Brooks all had two hits each for UNI (9-9), including a home run by Krodinger.
Olejniczak threw a complete-game five hitter in a 6-1 win to start the day. Bunch homered and Adara Opiola doubled and drove in two runs for the Panthers.
UNI begins Missouri Valley Conference play Saturday with a noon doubleheader at Indiana State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.