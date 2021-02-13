College men's basketball: Valpo 'out-toughs' Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — Sometimes stats don’t always tell the story.

That was the case Saturday night as the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team faced Valparaiso in a Missouri Valley Conference battle at the McLeod Center.

Coming into the game, UNI held a 14-0 advantage over Valparaiso at home, but Valpo broke the losing streak against the Panthers with a dominating 70-57 victory.

The Panthers, who have owned the series with a 27-3 overall mark, couldn’t get going as they shot only 33.9% on the night (29.4% in the first half) and were held to 12.9 points under their season average.

On the other end, Valpo (8-13 overall, 5-8 in MVC) came out shooting hot and took a 14-point lead at the 10:18 mark of the first half and kept the Panthers (6-14, 4-10) at bay the rest of the way.

Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson said that tough start was the game.

“Give Valpo credit, the game was decided in that stretch,” he said. “We fought to get back into the game, but they had a good plan.

“Valpo played better and they played harder. We got out-toughed on our own floor, and we didn’t get done what we needed to get done.”