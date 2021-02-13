College men's basketball: Valpo 'out-toughs' Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — Sometimes stats don’t always tell the story.
That was the case Saturday night as the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team faced Valparaiso in a Missouri Valley Conference battle at the McLeod Center.
Coming into the game, UNI held a 14-0 advantage over Valparaiso at home, but Valpo broke the losing streak against the Panthers with a dominating 70-57 victory.
The Panthers, who have owned the series with a 27-3 overall mark, couldn’t get going as they shot only 33.9% on the night (29.4% in the first half) and were held to 12.9 points under their season average.
On the other end, Valpo (8-13 overall, 5-8 in MVC) came out shooting hot and took a 14-point lead at the 10:18 mark of the first half and kept the Panthers (6-14, 4-10) at bay the rest of the way.
Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson said that tough start was the game.
“Give Valpo credit, the game was decided in that stretch,” he said. “We fought to get back into the game, but they had a good plan.
“Valpo played better and they played harder. We got out-toughed on our own floor, and we didn’t get done what we needed to get done.”
Even after falling behind by 12 points at the half, the Panthers wouldn’t go away, cutting into the lead and keeping the game within reach. But Valpo continued its hot shooting, while the Panthers remained cold.
Valpo started the second half like it ended the first, taking a 42-27 lead just 12 seconds into the half.
At the 15:19 mark, junior forward Austin Phyfe scored on an old-fashioned three-point play, taking a nice pass from senior guard Trae Berhow in the paint and scoring on a layup. He completed the play making the free throw, cutting the lead to 43-29.
Phyfe scored on another three-point play at 13:34 when he drove the lane for two and was fouled. He made the free throw, which cut Valpo’s lead to just nine points at 51-42.
That was as close as Northern Iowa would get.
“Those three-point plays get you going, get the bench up and the fans going,” Phyfe said. “We’ll need more of those. But we still haven’t had our best 40 minutes, and maybe not our best 20 minutes. We need for that to happen.”
Phyfe helped keep the Panthers in the game in the second half, and finished with 14 points. The junior came into the night ranked sixth in the MVC with a 58.8 field goal percentage. On Saturday, he made 60% of his shots on 6-of-10 shooting.
Freshman Bowen Born had a big night for the Panthers, scoring 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including two 3-pointers, all coming in the first half. The former Iowa Mr. Iowa Basketball came into the game ranked third in the Valley, hitting 46% of his 3-pointers.
While Born was just two points of his career high of 17, it meant less because of the Panthers’ loss.
“We got out-played and that is tough to swallow,” he said. “Every day, you have to come with a positive outlook. That’s the good thing about coming back tomorrow and being able to make changes. We just need to make adjustments.”
Berhow also scored a team-high 15 points, getting hot in the second half. He hit 6-of-13 shots from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.
After the Panthers took a two-point lead to start the game on a jumper by freshman guard Bowen Born, Valparaiso went on a tear that turned out to be the game.
Hot-shooting Valpo went on a 23-7 run and led 23-9 midway through the first half. Valpo was 9 of 16 from the field during the run, and made 5-of-9 3-pointers.
The cold-shooting Panthers couldn’t get many shots to fall during the run, hitting just 26 percent of their shots and connected on just one 3-pointer.
“We’ve had a couple of games where we’ve missed open shot, and this was one of them,” Jacobson said. “When that happens, it’s hard to have success.”
The Panthers face Valparaiso in a 6 p.m. game Sunday at the McLeod Center, then host Drake on Wednesday night.