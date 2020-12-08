College men's basketball: UNI's newcomers to be tested by No. 19 Richmond

CEDAR FALLS – Asked if he could recall a season in which he’s coached a team facing this much adversity, Northern Iowa’s 15th year head coach Ben Jacobson responded, “With the pandemic included, it’s not even close in terms of the number of challenges.”
If you set the pandemic aside, separate seasons that included Kwadzo Ahelegbe’s back-to-back shoulder surgeries and Carlton Reed’s knee injury following recovery from previous injuries come to mind for Jacobson.
Against the backdrop of a pandemic that has created its own unique challenges, the veteran coach enters this week’s games at Richmond and home against Wisconsin-Green Bay without one of the best players in program history, AJ Green, available. Sophomore point guard Antwan Kimmons’ return home due to COVID-19 complications within his family has further impacted the Panthers’ backcourt depth.
An NCAA waiver appeal for transfer Goanar Mar’s eligibility was also recently denied and freshman Tytan Anderson’s debut has been delayed by a knee injury.
“Our roster is dramatically different,” Jacobson said. “When you remove AJ and Antwan, you’ve removed a lot of ball handling, a lot of decision making – AJ’s shot making, Antwan’s speed in transition, AJ’s ability to create offense for other players because he demands a second defender and a lot of attention gets paid to him.”
Younger players such as true freshmen Bowen Born and Nate Heise, along with redshirt freshman Evan Gauger, are now being asked to take on more responsibilities in the backcourt. Sophomores Noah Carter and James Betz have joined first team all-conference center Austin Phyfe as efficient scoring options inside.
Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford are playing large leadership roles as the lone seniors within a program that had six seniors last season.
Jacobson noted that his younger players are going to need more reps to adjust to the nuances, reads and pace of UNI’s “Flow” offense that is now in year three. Being able to quickly progress through multiple actions will allow for more of an interior presence to become established.
“We still feel like we can run what we’ve been doing offensively,” Jacobson said. “There’s some things you can do schematically to pound the ball inside a little bit more. That’s an area we can get out of ‘Flow’, and our group last year was so experienced that we could wheel through it and they knew at the end of it that we were going to get it back to Phyfe on the block.
“With the number of young guys we have right now, that isn’t always happening. We’ll get to that point.”
UNI faces a challenging test 5 p.m. Wednesday at No. 19 Richmond. The Spiders returned to action following a week-long COVID-19 delay and defeated Wofford on Monday afternoon, 77-72. Senior point guard Jacob Gilyard made a timely 3-pointer and came up with a late steal for Richmond in the final 20 seconds.
In total, Richmond starts a pair of seniors and two fifth year graduate students. Prior to Monday’s victory, Richmond defeated Kentucky on the road, 76-64.
Richmond’s veteran backcourt is complemented by skilled big men capable of shooting, passing and handling the ball on the perimeter.
“Watching them play at Kentucky you could just feel the experience coming through the TV screen,” Jacobson said. “When you think about breaking down the film and personnel and breaking down what they’re doing on offense and defense, not only are they older and have a ton of experience, they’re just really good.”
This game marks the resumption of a home-and-home series that took place with the home teams winning during the nonconference portion of the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Richmond coach Chris Mooney has compiled 277 wins in year 16 at the school, while Jacobson has 291 wins in one less season at UNI.
The two coaches, near the same age, struck up a friendship before their first series of games when they were part of a Nike coaches trip. They have spent a lot of time talking on the phone inside and out of the season over the years.
Conversations struck up again last spring prior to the pandemic when UNI and Richmond had similar resumes with the Spiders more likely to receive an at-large NCAA tournament berth. Both UNI and the Atlantic-10’s Richmond entered this season as their league’s preseason favorites.
“He’s a tremendous coach and a guy I consider to be a close friend,” Jacobson said of Mooney. “He’s one of the good ones.”
GREEN UPDATE: Green hasn’t participated in practice and there is no expected date for his return to full workouts following a hip injury that sidelined him last week.
The UNI junior point guard has been able to do some stationary ball handling and shooting drills. He’s also completing rehab work.
“When we’re practicing he’s in the huddles and talking to the guys and adding a ton of value that way in terms of his experience and working with our guys when we’re getting through our practices,” Jacobson said.
Regarding a plan for Green’s return or possible season-ending surgery, Jacobson added, “My guess is that it’s going to take all of this week and maybe into next week before we have a lot more (information) in terms of where we’re going to go next.”
