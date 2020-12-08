College men's basketball: UNI's newcomers to be tested by No. 19 Richmond

Younger players such as true freshmen Bowen Born and Nate Heise, along with redshirt freshman Evan Gauger, are now being asked to take on more responsibilities in the backcourt. Sophomores Noah Carter and James Betz have joined first team all-conference center Austin Phyfe as efficient scoring options inside.

Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford are playing large leadership roles as the lone seniors within a program that had six seniors last season.

Jacobson noted that his younger players are going to need more reps to adjust to the nuances, reads and pace of UNI’s “Flow” offense that is now in year three. Being able to quickly progress through multiple actions will allow for more of an interior presence to become established.

“We still feel like we can run what we’ve been doing offensively,” Jacobson said. “There’s some things you can do schematically to pound the ball inside a little bit more. That’s an area we can get out of ‘Flow’, and our group last year was so experienced that we could wheel through it and they knew at the end of it that we were going to get it back to Phyfe on the block.

“With the number of young guys we have right now, that isn’t always happening. We’ll get to that point.”

