College men's basketball: UNI's game with Green Bay canceled
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

COVID-19 complications within the UNI men's basketball program have forced Saturday's game against Green Bay to be canceled, less than 24 hours removed from the scheduled tip.

Green Bay athletics announced the game's cancellation tonight, noting the decision was made based on recommendations from Green Bay's medical team.

UNI is scheduled to play at Wisconsin on Wednesday and at Marshall on Saturday.

The UNI women's basketball game is still scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday against South Dakota State inside the McLeod Center.

