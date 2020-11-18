College men's basketball: UNI to face West Virginia in season debut

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa basketball's Thanksgiving plans have changed.

The Panthers announced Wednesday in advance of their Zoom media day that the program will be participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

UNI will open the three-day tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, against West Virginia on ESPN. The Panthers will face either Saint Mary's or Memphis the following day. South Dakota State, Utah State along with former Missouri Valley Conference rivals Wichita State and Creighton round out the tournament field.

West Virginia handed UNI its only nonconference loss last season. The Panthers led that game by 15 points with just under 11 minutes remaining before the Mountaineers rallied for a 60-55 victory.

UNI had been planning to participate in a multi-team event in Lincoln, Nebraska Thanksgiving week, but instead decided to fill a vacancy in Sioux Falls after Texas A&M opted out of the tournament in South Dakota.

SCHEDULE

Nov. 25 (All times CST)

1 p.m. West Virginia vs. UNI

3:30 p.m. St. Mary's vs. Memphis