College men's basketball: UNI squeaks past Division III Coe

CEDAR FALLS – The communication wasn’t consistent on defense. The offense was hit and miss against a zone offense.
Fortunately for Northern Iowa it played well enough in stretches to turn aside NCAA Division III Coe College Monday in a 70-60 victory at the McLeod Center.
“Definitely there were a lot of things we could’ve done better,” freshman guard Nate Heise said. “It is nice to get the win, but definitely a ton of things we need to work on to get ready for this weekend.”
Coe was intent to slow things down and sit back in its 3-2 zone defense and the Panthers (4-10) struggled for several periods of time to find offensive rhythm.
UNI never trailed against a Kohawk team that was playing its first game, but Coe kept the game interesting right to the final buzzer.
“Pretty frustrated,” said senior Trae Berhow. “We have to come out a lot better in these games. Coe did a good job slowing us down in that 3-2. We didn’t get to our offense very well…slowed us down and we couldn’t get it into Phyfe (Austin). Took a big part of our game out there.
“We got to come out better on defense…we just got to dig down. We can’t play down to the level of our competition. We got to play to who we are, got to play at a high level every game.”
The teams traded 3-pointers to open the contest before UNI went on a 9-0 run that saw Noah Carter score on some easy wide-open inside layups and Heise drill a 3-pointer.
The Panthers used another 7-0 run to stretch its lead to 21-8, but UNI was never able to put Coe away.
“As you saw we had some good stretches,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said. “But there were 3-4 minute type stretches and we had some similar 3-4 minute stretches where we didn’t play well.
“I thought Coe was much more consistent in terms of their execution, energy level and communication. They were much more consistent over the 40 minutes than we were.”
In particular, Jacobson was frustrated with UNI’s communication on defense where the Kohawks were able to work their way to easy buckets on several occasions.
What frustrated Jacobson most is he felt the team practiced well in that aspect leading into the game.
“Our communication defensively was better at practice than it was tonight on the game floor,” Jacobson said. “You don’t ever like to see that. You want guys with a little bounce in their step leading into a game and we didn’t’ have as much of that tonight as would be expected.”
Coe’s zone especially caused UNI some headaches as it took away one of the Panthers favorite options.
Of the eight players to play in the first half, the only person not to score for UNI was Austin Phyfe, who took no shots. Phyfe finished with just four points.
With Phyf locked down, Berhow and Heise each knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half as the Panthers closed on a 9-2 run to lead 40-30 at the half.
The Panthers saw zero zone defense in games with Loyola last weekend and very little against Bradley.
“We left five or six possessions out there by trying to do things to quick,” Jacobson said. “Offensively they had us a little off. They played a lot of zone and it was great to be able to experience that in game action. I would’ve liked to handle it better, but sometimes you learn more when you make mistakes.”
The Panthers opened the second half on a 9-2 run and stretched their lead to as much as 19 twice, but the inconsistent play on both ends of the floor caught back up with them as the Kohawks kept it closer than most thought it would be.
Berhow and Heise led the Panthers with 18 each. The 18 was a career-high for Heise whose previous best output was 15 against Missouri State on Dec. 28.
Jacobson felt there were some good takeaways from the contest. In particular, it helped bridge the gap between the Loyola series and this weekend’s doubleheader at Southern Illinois.
“One, really wanting to be on the game floor,” Jacobson said. “Getting out there and being able to play against a different opponent. Got some things on film and got the guys into game mode before we went back into Valley play. That was important.
“We talked a lot about and stressed our communication defensively. Tonight through the course of the game our communication…five guys acting as one defensively. Five guys talking defensively. I don’t think we did a good enough job over the course of 40 minutes in that area.”
UNI also dressed just 10 players as normal regular-rotation guys Tywhon Pickford and James Betz both were in street clothes.
“Day-to-day,” Jacobson said of Pickford and Betz. “Expect them back on the practice floor on Wednesday.”
UNI 70, Coe 60
Coe Min FG-A FT-A Reb A PF TP
Hall 23 2-4 0-0 2 1 1 6
Robertson 30 6-11 0-0 6 1 2 14
Eilers 22 1-3 0-0 2 1 0 2
Schmitt 23 5-12 0-0 0 4 2 11
Kruse 21 1-6 2-2 4 3 3 4
Niemeyer 14 1-3 0-0 2 2 0 2
Thrapp 17 2-4 0-0 0 1 3 4
Bushbaum 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Kotula 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Auen 14 2-3 0-0 3 0 6
Shchekin 2 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Eastman 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lampe 15 3-6 0-0 4 1 3 7
Ferrie 3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Klahn 7 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 2
McCrary 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 25-56 2-2 28 17 14 60
No. Iowa Min FG-A FT-A Reb. A PF TP
Carter 23 5=10 3-3 8 1 0 13
Phyfe 28 2-3 0-0 5 4 2 4
Heise 38 6-10 3-3 5 4 1 18
Berhow 32 7-15 0-0 7 3 0 18
Born 32 4-10 0-0 1 1 1 10
Gauger 14 1-2 0-2 2 1 1 2
Henry 11 2-3 0-0 1 1 0 4
Mar 19 0-3 1-2 4 0 0 1
Krogmann 2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Daniel 2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27-58 7-10 35 16 5 70
Coe 30 30 – 60
No. Iowa 40 40 – 70
3-point goals – Coe 8-27 (Robertson 2-5, Eilers 0-1, Kruse 0-3, Schmitt 1-6, Hall 2-3, Niemeyer 0-1, Thrapp 0-1, Auen 2-3, Lampe 1-3, Klahn 0-1). UNI 9-27 (Carter 0-4, Heise 3-7, Berhow 4-7, Born 2-5, Gauger 0-1, Mar 0-2, Daniel 0-1). Steals – Coe 10 (Kruse 3). UNI 8 (Heise 3, Berhow 3). Turnovers – Coe 14 (Five with 2). UNI 13 (Four with three).