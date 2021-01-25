College men's basketball: UNI squeaks past Division III Coe

Of the eight players to play in the first half, the only person not to score for UNI was Austin Phyfe, who took no shots. Phyfe finished with just four points.

With Phyf locked down, Berhow and Heise each knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half as the Panthers closed on a 9-2 run to lead 40-30 at the half.

The Panthers saw zero zone defense in games with Loyola last weekend and very little against Bradley.

“We left five or six possessions out there by trying to do things to quick,” Jacobson said. “Offensively they had us a little off. They played a lot of zone and it was great to be able to experience that in game action. I would’ve liked to handle it better, but sometimes you learn more when you make mistakes.”

The Panthers opened the second half on a 9-2 run and stretched their lead to as much as 19 twice, but the inconsistent play on both ends of the floor caught back up with them as the Kohawks kept it closer than most thought it would be.

Berhow and Heise led the Panthers with 18 each. The 18 was a career-high for Heise whose previous best output was 15 against Missouri State on Dec. 28.