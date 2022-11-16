College men's basketball: UNI returns to Cedar Falls as Virginia grieves in wake of shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Northern Iowa never found itself in the direct line of danger as it sheltered in place during a shooting at the University of Virginia on Monday.

The shooting late Sunday night that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football student athletes happened two miles from the Panthers' hotel.

Prepared to face the No. 18 Cavaliers on Monday night, the Panthers instead found themselves closely monitoring the situation as the shooter remained at large.

The Henrico Police Department announced via press release it took the shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former Virginia football player, into custody shortly before 11 a.m., putting an end to the danger.

With the matchup between the Cavaliers and Panthers already canceled, the impact of the fatal shooting began to hit home for many.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson shared his condolences via Twitter on Monday.

“We are heartbroken for the victims and their families of the tragic shooting last night at UVA. Our team and staff are safe. We will return home this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families as well as the University of Virginia campus community.”

Following the tragedy, Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott made a statement to commemorate the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men."

The Cavaliers have since cancelled their final home football game of the season against Coastal Carolina which was scheduled for Saturday.