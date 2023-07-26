CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa coaching staff knew immediately after the 2022-23 season came to end how to plan for next season.

In a landscape where players routinely leave programs via the transfer portal, the Panthers lost none of its members to other programs. Only James Betz and Derek Krogmann departed the program in the offseason after completing their studies.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson addressed the Panthers roster and recent NCAA policy changes during the Missouri Valley Conference coaches zoom call on Tuesday.

Jacobson said he knew that he would return the bulk of his squad for the upcoming 2023-24 season as UNI held its annual exit interviews immediately following the MVC Tournament in St. Louis in March.

“I asked all of our guys and I knew the answer,” Jacobson said. “But, I asked all of our guys and most of them laughed. I asked them, ‘Are you coming back?’ Most of them kind of laughed and said ‘Well, yeah coach, of course I am coming back. I love my teammates. We got a really good group. We have to get better.’

Jacobson explained that the Panthers veterans—for the most part—shifted their focus to next season before he had even asked whether or not they planned to stay in Cedar Falls.

“The older guys talked immediately about a couple things—basketball-specific—where we have to get better,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said the changing landscape of college athletics force UNI to conduct its annual exit interviews as early as they did. With the advent of the transfer portal and new Name, Image and Likeness policies, Jacobson and the Panthers find themselves in a constant battle to retain players.

“People are reaching out and contacting players,” Jacobson said. “We all hear the same stories. Unfortunately, they are reaching out, whether directly to the players or to people close enough to the players, while the season is still going on…That is the unfortunate part of this.”

Jacobson continued, focusing in on the perversion and violation of NIL policy changes that have detrimentally affected college basketball.

“The piece that I struggle with is one that a lot of us do no matter which level you are coaching at is Name, Image and Likeness…was put in for the players on your team,” Jacobson said. “So, the players in your program, on your team are able to make money off of what they are able to generate. What it turned into, immediately, was spring recruiting. It turned into going out and buying players. That was not the initial intent. That part of it none of us like…I do not know how you get the train back on the tracks and let it be for the people in your program.”

Unfortunately, as Jacobson noted, in a financial arms race, Northern Iowa and the Missouri Valley Conference on a whole do not sit on a level playing field to the Kentucky’s, UConn’s, Iowa’s or Baylor’s of the world.

“As a league, league’s like us, we are not going to be able compete financially with Power Five leagues, the Big East,” Jacobson said. “We just are not. That is going to be part of the equation now. There are other parts of it. Those leagues just have more money than we do.”

As bleak as the outlook may seem, Jacobson described himself as confident that the MVC as a whole will be able to overcome its disadvantaged position.

“We have to continue to find a way to do things that allow us to be competitive,” Jacobson said. “We do a great job of that in our league in all areas. I am confident that schools in our league and as a conference—we will continue find ways to be competitive when we play teams in November and December and when we play in the NCAA Tournament.”

According to Jacobson, despite the bad actors, who violate NCAA policies and attempt to woo rostered players, and the disadvantaged position of Northern Iowa in this financial arms race, his perception of NIL policies has shifted since its implementation in July 2021.

“Initially, I was not sure it would be something that I liked,” Jacobson said. “I have always felt that they work so hard as high school players to earn a scholarship. When they do, they have great opportunity at the college level to get an education. If you earn that scholarship, get your education paid for, an opportunity to be a part of a program.

For the most part, teams are travelling pretty well. You are staying in pretty good hotels. The meals are pretty good. That gives you the opportunity to have a four or five year career whether it is academically or athletics that springs you forward…I have always felt like that is a tremendous opportunity and one that has to be earned. There are so many young people that are putting in the time to earn. So, I did not like it initially.”

“The time demands have changed so much,” Jacobson said. “That is where I have come around. Then, you get to the financial piece. There is a lot of money being generated by student athletes and programs. I have certainly come around on it and I do like it.”